Angolan President congratulates Boris Johnson

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 18 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, addressed last Tuesday a message of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson, on his election to the post.,

On the massage, according to a note that has reached ANGOP, the Head of State expresses his congratulations on behalf of the Angolan people and Executive, and also on his own behalf, for Mr Johnson’s victory in the recent legislative elections (Dec 12) in Britain.

“I am convinced that the victory of Your Excellency in the December 12 elections will enable you to carry out the policies that best suit the interests of the British people who elected you, surely expecting to see improved their living conditions”, reads the letter.

João Lourenço, expects that the bilateral relations between both countries and governments can be increased during his term in office, for the reinforcement of cooperation and prosperity of Angolan and British people.

