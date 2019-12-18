Airline Booking Platform Market - Global Analysis and Industry, Size, Application, Growth, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Airline Booking Platform Market

Airline Booking Platform Market to 2027 - The report is spread across 192 Pages and Supported by 15 Company Leaders to Focus on Size, Trends,and Opportunities.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Airline Booking Platform Market to 2027 by Type (OTA and Ticket Comparison Engine), by Application (International and Domestic Airline Booking); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the airline booking platform market is estimated to reach US$ 8,852.77 Million by 2027 from US$ 3,601.05 Million in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific airline booking platform market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the wide range of income levels and rapidly growing the middle class.

The rising demand for air travel continuously has led several countries to witness an increase in the number of airline booking platforms in recent years. The increasing demand for air travel has also forced the adoption of technologically advanced platforms to book various travel services such as ticket booking, car rentals, hotel reservations, and many more. The abrupt growth of the commercial aviation sector is majorly attributed to the tremendous rise in the number of air travelers, both business and leisure passengers.. Factors such as increased use of mobile apps by travelers, escalating demand for online airline booking in emerging economies is driving the airline booking platform market. Continued strong economic growth, developments in household incomes, and favorable population and demographic profiles are collectively bringing evolution in this region.

In APAC, travelers have an unexpected degree of freedom, especially regarding flight bookings, while making travel plans. Growing online booking demand from travelers in this region, specifically from China and India, are changing travel dynamics and putting a force on availability in popular countries such as Sydney, Singapore, and Bangkok is expected to create new opportunities for the global airline booking platform market during the forecasted period.

Europe is home to one of the largest aviation sectors in the world. Similar to North America, the most preferred mode of transportation in Europe for domestic as well as international conveyance is air travel. The airlines in the European countries, irrespective of full service or low-cost airlines, are facing extreme pressure in terms of passenger volume. This is influencing the companies to procure a high number of aircraft. Moreover, the strong economy of Europe and higher individual disposable incomes lay a robust platform for the business of the aerospace industry. Almost more than half of the metropolitan population in Western Europe opts for air transportation. Such above-mentioned factors is expected to fuel the growth of the airline booking platform market in Europe.

Global Airline Booking Platform Market- Type Insights

The global airline booking platform market by type was led by Online Travel Agency (OTA) segment. The ticket comparison engine segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Airline Booking Platform Market - Application Insights

The global airline booking platform market by application was led by the domestic airline booking segment. The international airline booking segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Airline Booking Platform Market - Companies Mentioned

Amadeus It Group Sa

Blue Sky Booking

Booking Holdings

Easyjet Plc

Etraveli Group AB

Expedia Group

Igola International

Kayak Software

Kiwi.Com S.R.O

Lastminute

Makemytrip

Qunar

Rakuten

Travix International

Trip.Com Group

The strong economy of North America has attracted air passenger traffic as well as driven the expansion of Canadian carriers. Further, a steady demand in the outbound, as well as inbound traffic to and from North America, has resulted in the healthy position of North America in the global airline booking platform market. As per IATA, air passenger traffic of North America is expected to grow at 2.4% yearly, and the number of these passengers is projected to reach ~1.4 Bn by 2037. Thus, growth in the number of passengers is anticipated to influence the airline booking platform market positively.



