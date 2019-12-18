Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market to Surpass US$ 371.51 Million by 2025

Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market size will increase to 371.51 million US$ by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during 2019-2025.

CA, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This report researches the worldwide Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market size (value, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.This study categorizes the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market size will increase to 371.51 million US$ by 2025, from 159.72 million US$ in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during 2019-2025.Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/674504/global-vertical-farming- The following manufacturers are covered in this report:AeroFarmsLufa FarmsGotham GreensGarden Fresh FarmsSky GreensPlenty (Bright Farms)MiraiSpreadGreen Sense FarmsScatilTruLeafSky VegetablesGreenLandNongzhong WulianSanan Sino ScienceBeijing IEDA Protected HorticultureVertical Farming and Plant Factory Production Breakdown Data by RegionUnited StatesEuropeChinaJapanOther RegionsVertical Farming and Plant Factory Breakdown Data by Type:1 Hydroponics2 Aeroponics3 OthersVertical Farming and Plant Factory Breakdown Data by Application:1 Vegetable Cultivation2 Fruit PlantingGet Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/674504/global-vertical-fa About Us:QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.



