Medical Clothing market to Surpass US$ 7030 Million by 2025

CA, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Medical Clothing market was 4751 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 7030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2019 and 2025.Medical Clothing is the sanitary clothing worn by surgeons, nurses, physicians and other workers involved in patient care in hospitals. Originally designed for use by surgeons and other operating room personnel, who would put them on when sterilizing themselves, or "scrubbing in", before surgery, they are now worn by many hospital personnel. Their use has been extended outside hospitals as well, to work environments where clothing may come into contact with infectious agents (veterinarians, midwives, etc.).This report studies the Medical Clothing market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025;Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1052594/global-medical-clothing Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Medical Clothing in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, coveringNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia,Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil etc.)The Middle East and AfricaThe various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Medical Clothing key manufacturers in this market include:Superior Uniform GroupLandau ScrubsStrategic PartnersFIGSMedlineCintas CorporationBarco UniformDohiaPeaches UniformsGrahame Gardner LtdIguanamedSanlusySimon JerseyHealing HandsKOIBy the product type, the market is primarily split into:Surgical CothingDaily Work ClothingSpecial Protective ClothingBy the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:HospitalClinicOthersGet Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1052594/global-medical-cl About Us:QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.



