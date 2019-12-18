Vitamin K2 Market by Application, Type, Region – 2019

The global vitamin K2 market is expected to gain growth with the increasing need for crucial vitamins such as K2 to avoid chronic health problems.

CA, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vitamin K2 market is expected to gain growth with the increasing need for crucial vitamins such as K2 to avoid chronic health problems. Vitamin deficiencies are becoming common these days due to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles, improper intake of vitamin-rich food, and increasing consumption of junk food. Vitamin K plays a highly important part in calcium metabolism and blood clotting and offers several other health benefits.Researches on Heart and Bone Health Benefits of Vitamin K2 Anticipated to Benefit MarketThe demand for vitamin K2 is predicted to increase significantly in the near future mainly due to the rising need to prevent diseases associated with vitamin K2 deficiency. High demand for nutritional supplements could be another factor supporting the growth of the global vitamin K2 market. Some studies show that vitamin K2 could reduce the risk of heart disease and artery calcification and play an important role in improving dental health, working alongside vitamins A and D. Thus, increasing awareness about various health benefits of vitamin K2 is expected to create opportunities for players globally.Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1086233/global-vitamin-k2-marke Advantages over Powder Form Expected to Strengthen Demand for Vitamin K2 OilBased on product type, the global vitamin K2 market is segmented into MK-4, MK-7, and others including MK-9. The authors of the report have also segmented the global vitamin K2 market into oil and powder on the basis of form. Liquid vitamins are a good choice for people with swallowing difficulties, especially when it comes to capsules and tablets. They also make a better choice for those with digestive problems, particularly after a gastric surgery. Moreover, the risk of damage due to moisture in case of pills or powder vitamins could increase the preference for liquid vitamins. In addition, it is easier to modify the dose when using liquid vitamins. All of these factors may support the growth of the oil segment in the global vitamin K2 market.Need for Vitamin K2 Likely to Increase in Developing Regions with Vitamin K2 Deficiency ProblemsNorth America is predicted to create demand for vitamin K2 because of the high prevalence of osteoporosis in the region. According to few research studies, poor intake of vitamin K could be linked to osteoporosis and low bone density and high risk of hip fractures. Asia Pacific with its high birth rate could also contribute to the growth of the global vitamin K2 market due to the need to avoid vitamin K deficiency bleeding in newborns. Prophylactic administration of vitamin K is crucial to prevent vitamin K deficiency bleeding in infants. In Africa, early infant male circumcision and vitamin K deficiency in newborns and their mothers are expected to increase the requirement for vitamin K2.Key PlayersSome of the key players operating in the global vitamin K2 market are Kappa Bioscience, Kyowa Hakko, NattoPharma, Gnosis, Seebio Biotech, DSM, Guangdong Goodscend, Shanghai Reson Biotech, Viridis BioPharma, GeneFerm Biotechnology, Frutarom, and DuPont Nutrition and Health. Obtaining regulatory approval for new vitamin K2 supplements and other products could be one of the main focuses of leading companies. Players could also invest in research and development activities to launch better quality products and explore new uses of vitamin K2.Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1086233/global-vitamin-k2 About Us:QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.



