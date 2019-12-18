There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,280 in the last 365 days.

Garbage Cans Market to surpass US$ 1895.19 Million by 2025

The market share will reach 1895.19 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% during 2019-2025.

CA, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Garbage Cans market status and forecast, categorizes the global Garbage Cans market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Region Seven, Region Eight, Region Nine, etc.

The global Garbage Cans market is valued at 1290.03 million US$ in 2018. The market share will reach 1895.19 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% during 2019-2025.

By Company

Rubbermaid

Perstorp

Simplehuman

Brabantia

Molok

Hefty (Reynolds Consumer Products LLC)

IKEA

OTTO

Shanghai AOTO

Hongey-Can-Do

Ideaco

Asvel

Joseph Joseph

Continental Commercial Products

Sterilite

W Weber

Toter (Wastequip, LLC.)

Storex

ITouchless

Carlisle FoodService Products

Idesign

Nine Stars

Reflex Zlin

VIPP

By Type

Metallic Material

Plastic Material

By Application

Home

Restaurant

Hospital

Office

Shopping Mall

Public Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

India

