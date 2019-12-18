Didi Chuxing Teams with NVIDIA for Autonomous Driving and Cloud Computing

/EIN News/ -- SUZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC China -- NVIDIA and Didi Chuxing (DiDi), the world’s leading mobile transportation platform, today announced that DiDi will leverage NVIDIA GPUs and AI technology to develop autonomous driving and cloud computing solutions.

DiDi will use NVIDIA® GPUs in the data center for training machine learning algorithms and NVIDIA DRIVE™ for inference on its Level 4 autonomous driving vehicles. In August, DiDi upgraded its autonomous driving unit into an independent company and began a wide range of collaborations with industry partners.

As part of the centralized AI processing of DiDi’s autonomous vehicles, NVIDIA DRIVE enables data to be fused from all types of sensors (cameras, lidar, radar, etc.) using numerous deep neural networks (DNNs) to understand the 360-degree environment surrounding the car and plan a safe path forward.

“Developing safe autonomous vehicles requires end-to-end AI, in the cloud and in the car,” said Rishi Dhall, vice president of Autonomous Vehicles at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI will enable DiDi to develop safer, more efficient transportation systems and deliver a broad range of cloud services.”

To train these DNNs, DiDi will use NVIDIA GPU data center servers. For cloud computing, DiDi will also build an AI infrastructure and launch virtual GPU (vGPU) cloud servers for computing, rendering and gaming.

DiDi Cloud will adopt a new vGPU license mode to provide users with better experiences, richer application scenarios and more efficient, flexible GPU cloud computing services. Currently, DiDi Cloud is collaborating with industry partners including NVIDIA to provide services in transportation, AI, graphics rendering, video games and education.

Delivering 10 billion passenger trips per year, DiDi is working toward the safe, large-scale application of autonomous driving technology, leveraging its own technology capacities, data resources and open collaboration with tech leaders and OEM partners.

About Didi Chuxing

Didi Chuxing (“DiDi”) is the world’s leading mobile transportation platform. The company offers a full range of app-based transportation services for 550 million users across Asia, Latin America and Australia, including Taxi, Express, Premier, Luxe, Bus, Designated Driving, Enterprise Solutions, Bike Sharing, E-bike Sharing, Automobile Solutions and Food Delivery. Tens of millions of drivers who find flexible work opportunities on the DiDi platform provide 10 billion passenger trips a year.

DiDi is committed to collaborating with policymakers, the taxi industry, the automobile industry and communities to solve the world’s transportation, environmental and employment challenges with localized smart transportation innovations by leveraging its AI capabilities. By continuously improving user experience and creating social value, DiDi strives to build a safe, inclusive and sustainable mobile transportation ecosystem for cities of the future.

For more information, visit www.didiglobal.com/news .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Marie Labrie

PR Manager, Automotive

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-921-6987

mlabrie@nvidia.com

Sard Verbinnen & Co for DiDi

didichuxing@sardverb.com

+1 415 618 8750

Hong Kong +852 3842 2200

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: DiDi developing autonomous driving and cloud computing solutions built on NVIDIA AI technology, including the use of NVIDIA GPUs in the data center for training machine learning algorithms and NVIDIA DRIVE for inference on its Level 4 autonomous driving platform; the impact and benefits of NVIDIA DRIVE and NVIDIA AI; developing safe autonomous vehicles requiring AI end to end, in the cloud and in the car; and DiDi Cloud adopting a new vGPU license mode are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and NVIDIA DRIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.