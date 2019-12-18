Tencent Games Partners with NVIDIA to Launch START Cloud Gaming Service

/EIN News/ -- SUZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC China -- Tencent Games and NVIDIA today announced a collaboration to bring PC gaming in the cloud to China.



NVIDIA’s GPU technology will power Tencent Games’ START cloud gaming service, which began testing earlier this year. START gives gamers access to AAA games on underpowered devices anytime, anywhere. Tencent Games intends to scale the platform to millions of gamers, with an experience that is consistent with playing locally on a gaming rig.

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games is set to deliver amazing cloud gaming,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of Gaming at NVIDIA. “Combining the Tencent platform with NVIDIA’s GPU technology will provide a world-class experience for gamers everywhere.”

“NVIDIA’s leadership in building the world’s most powerful GPUs paired with their experience in cloud solutions will empower us to scale our START platform to millions of gamers,” said Steven Ma, senior vice president at Tencent. “Today marks a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming.”

Powering the START platform adds to NVIDIA’s growing footprint in the cloud gaming space. Earlier this year, the company announced collaborations with Japan’s SoftBank and Korea’s LG U+ for cloud gaming solutions. Additionally, NVIDIA operates GeForce NOW ™ in select North American and European markets, delivering the best dedicated PC gaming experience in the cloud to gamers around the world.

NVIDIA and Tencent Games also announced a joint innovation lab for gaming. They will work together to explore new applications for AI in games, game engine optimizations and new lighting techniques including ray tracing and light baking.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to NVIDIA’s GPU technology powering Tencent Games’ START cloud gaming service; the impact of START, combining the Tencent platform with NVIDIA’s GPU technology, NVIDIA’s leadership in building GPUs paired with its experience in cloud solutions, and NVIDIA’s and Tencent Games’ joint innovation lab for gaming; Tencent Games intending to scale to millions of gamers; and NVIDIA’s growing footprint in the cloud gaming space are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and GeForce NOW are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.







