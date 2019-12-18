New executive roles for JD Deitch and Richard Thornton at Cint

Deitch will lead the company's new operations team as COO; Thornton takes over a new role as Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies, has appointed JD Deitch as Chief Operations Officer (COO). Its former COO, Richard Thornton, has taken over a new role as Chief Commercial Officer to continue the exponential growth the company has been tracking over the last few years.

Deitch was previously Chief Revenue Officer with P2Sample, which Cint acquired earlier this year. His role is a result of a new operations model spurred by Cint's continued strong growth trajectory and expanding global footprint.

"As we finalise the integration of P2Sample and Cint, we are bolstering our leadership team to meet our objectives in 2020 and beyond," said Tom Buehlmann CEO of Cint. "This move was part of a restructuring on the operations side of the company to better accommodate our growth and our clients’ needs."

As Chief Operations Officer, Deitch will head up the newly created operations team. Deitch will be drawing on his years of experience in technology application, market research, and global sampling operations. He will also be leading Cint's product and member support teams.



Deitch brings 20 years of experience in the market research industry to his new role. As P2Sample’s Chief Revenue Officer he led the company through two years of extraordinary revenue growth. He began his career as a client-side researcher in financial services, then held senior global positions at The NPD Group and Ipsos. Deitch is a frequent speaker and industry thought leader as it evolves to tackle the challenges of the digital age. He serves on the Women in Research (WIRe) Advisory Board and recently received WIRe's MRX Diversity Champion Award. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science with Distinction from The American University.

Thornton has an impressive track record in building Cint's growth momentum over the last five years. He will now lead the company across all its commercial efforts with the prime focus on expanding its customer and supplier base. Thornton will also lead the company's demand-side, sales and customer success teams (across EMEA, Americas and APAC), alongside its global supply team and the marketing team.

Prior to joining Cint 10 years ago to set up the company’s United Kingdom operations, Thornton was part of the management team at Ciao Surveys - leading to its ultimate acquisition by Microsoft, Inc. He began his career as a strategic IT consultant. Thornton often represents Cint at different worldwide events, including presenting papers at ESOMAR Congress and at Market Research Society (MRS) conferences. Richard has also been a trainer for MRS workshops, and holds a degree in international business and marketing from London Metropolitan University.



About Cint

Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 16 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)



