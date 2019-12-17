First Mode Announces $13.5M Agreement to Develop Innovative Technology for the Mining Industry

Company Will Support Anglo American’s FutureSmart Mining™ Program

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mode , a design, engineering, and system development firm, today announced a multiyear agreement to develop new systems and technology for Anglo American , a global mining company with a portfolio that spans diamonds, platinum group metals, copper, iron ore, and other metals and minerals.



First Mode will be supporting projects across Anglo American’s FutureSmart Mining™ program, an innovation-led approach to address mining’s major sustainability challenges. This work will include technology trade studies, engineering design, prototypical developments, technology demonstrations, delivery of integrated systems, and deployment to sites around the world.

This collaboration builds on successful projects across Anglo American’s portfolio during 2019, where First Mode is supporting Anglo American on the systems engineering, integration, and test program for its hydrogen-powered mine haul truck with ‘First Motion’ planned in 2020.

Tony O’Neill, Technical Director of Anglo American, commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with First Mode and we look forward to developing and implementing a number of innovative technologies over the coming years. This work supports our trajectory towards our carbon and energy targets for 2030 and, ultimately, our vision of carbon-neutral mining.”

Chris Voorhees, President and Chief Engineer of First Mode, commented: “Mining produces the resources needed for a cleaner, more sustainable planet. Development of the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine truck is an important step in making the natural resources sector carbon-neutral from start-to-finish.”

Rhae Adams, VP of Business Development at First Mode, added: “Anglo American shows a strong conviction to improving the planet and a willingness to use cutting-edge technology to accelerate progress. They are a perfect partner to help fulfill our team’s vision of a future based on renewable energy.”

About First Mode

First Mode – Building the Barely Possible

First Mode is revolutionizing the design, engineering, and development of technology for industries on and off the planet. First Mode harnesses the tools and technologies developed for the robotic exploration of the solar system and adapts them to mission critical and safety critical projects on Earth, Mars, the Moon, and other planetary bodies. While no two solutions are the same, First Mode typically melds hardware, software, strategy, and design to build the barely possible for our clients.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, more electrified world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world’s developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world – safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner – of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel – we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives.

www.angloamerican.com

