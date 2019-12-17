NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:



J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:50 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA’s presentation at this event, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com . Replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .



