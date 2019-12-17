Colorado Association Services Hires Jeff Powles as Community Director

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Association Services, an Associa® company, is proud to announce Jeff Powles, CMCA®, as the new community director for the Denver office.



Mr. Powles has more than 18 years of community management and hospitality experience and has worked in a variety of capacities including community manager, vice president of operations, and general manager. As the new community director, Mr. Powles will be responsible for client relationships and quality assurance as well as the development, creation, and implementation of the branch’s community manager training programs.



“Colorado Association Services continues to focus on branch growth and expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” stated Matt Williams, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services president. “With the addition of Jeff, we are developing a crucial leadership team that will help successfully lead our branch into the new year. His vast experience and well-developed training and management style will be a huge asset to our employees, managers, and communities.”



“Jeff’s wealth of management experience has already made him a key addition to Colorado Association Services and we look forward to his many contributions,” stated Amy Bazinet, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services vice president.



Mr. Powles holds a bachelor of arts degree from Mount Union College as well as the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.