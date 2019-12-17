Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Posts Cannon Find Video, Provides Update on Operations

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (OTC: BLIS) (“TSR” or “the Company”) announces that it has posted to YouTube.com a video of the cannon recently found off the east coast of Florida. Research suggests the cannon and anchor found are likely from the same 17th century shipwreck. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/pPqghpKjgJM .



The origin of the 7-foot-long cannon is now being researched. With other research complete, the geographic parameters of the area to be claimed in a U.S. Court Admiralty has been established. With a successful admiralty claim, TSR will be in control as a salvor, and can reduce the wreck and cargo to its possession in the court.

Using scanning equipment and a dive crew, the area between the targets found will be surveyed to identify and gather artifacts.

TSR is in possession of objects from the site which will be used to turn over to the U.S. Marshal for the “arrest” of the site for purposes of the court claim. After the arrest occurs, TSR will take possession of the site as a custodian before the final orders of salvor and ownership occurs. Since the area is outside of state waters, no other permissions are required. The Company is now purchasing larger amounts of equipment for dive and scanning operations.

The Company is currently updating its website and will be announcing other projects and news over the next weeks.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

