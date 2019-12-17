SimplyFun® Wins PAL Top Ten Award for New Social Sciences and Studies Game, Eagle Chase®

Eagle Chase is a PAL Top Ten Award Recipient

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, received a PAL Top Ten Award for their newest Social Sciences and Studies game, Eagle Chase.

Eagle Chase builds knowledge of geographical and historical facts about some of the most well-known (and not so well-known) locations in the United States while also encouraging players to share their own stories about the places they have been. Players travel the country, visiting as many locations as they can by playing their cards and rolling the dice, while also trying to catch up with the Eagle to earn extra points. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins. Eagle Chase is for 2-5 players ages 10 and up.

“Eagle Chase combines so much fun learning on that big, beautiful game board of the United States. This game would be perfect for a family to enjoy in preparation for a trip across the country or a classroom to learn their geography, historical sites and national parks,” said Sherry Artemenko.

The PAL (Play Advances Language) Top Ten Award recognizes outstanding toys, games and books unique in encouraging speech development based on more than 30 years and 15,000 therapy hours of insight by Sherry Artemenko, a leading language expert and educator.

Social Sciences and Studies, one of four skill sets that are the focus of game development at SimplyFun, zeros in on discovering the world around us through geography, history and international relationships. Other skill sets at SimplyFun include Reading and Language Arts, Life and Thinking skills and Math and STEM.

About SimplyFun

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com

###



Editor’s Note: High Res images are available upon request

Media Inquiries: Jessica Mack, SimplyFun | jessica@simplyfun.com

Attachment

Jessica Mack SimplyFun, LLC. 2532419032 jessica@simplyfun.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.