InfoReach Includes Algo Wheel with TMS

The Algo Wheel Add-on is Now Part of InfoReach TMS Out of the Box

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoReach strives to deliver customers the tools that they need to be competitive in today’s market. With the advent of MiFID II, buy-side firms, operating in the EU, have to be able to provide regulators the reasons for their routing choices and stand behind the execution prices. The new regulatory burden significantly increased the popularity of Algo Wheel technology across the industry. InfoReach has worked with clients to meet this demand on a case by case basis. As demand for it increased, InfoReach made the Algo Wheel a standard feature of TMS. It is now available to all clients out of the box for no additional fee.

Having access to a proper Algo Wheel is beneficial for trading in all regions. Even if a trader does not have the regulatory need for an Algo Wheel, it can be powerful in helping to manage workflow. Often traders will find an Algo Wheel useful in quickly directing smaller order flow. Traders using the wheel make a smart choice for the smaller orders while not spending too much time determining the right destination for little return. Not all Algo Wheels offer everything a trader needs. InfoReach TMS Algo Wheel includes:

Broker and algo selection backed by machine learning

Best execution reporting

Improved performance

Decision making based on Historical performance with a variety of benchmarks Commission schedules and commitment levels Which broker has received orders in the same instrument



TMS’s Algo Wheel is an excellent option for many buy-side teams. The proliferation of broker algos has made the assessment of the right destination more and more challenging. InfoReach solves this problem with the power of machine learning to guide the Algo Wheel to best execution.

About InfoReach

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. InfoReach tailors the buy-side and sell-side client systems to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to provide unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 20 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and global connectivity network.

InfoReach is a privately-held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com. For announcements and more information, follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog.

