Department of Energy Issues a Final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal Contract

Cincinnati – Today, U.S. Department of Energy issued a Final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal (DD&R) contract. A multiple award Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract, utilizing Firm-Fixed Price (FFP) and/or Cost Reimbursement (CR) task orders, is anticipated. The Final RFP is being issued as an unrestricted, full and open competitive procurement with a 10-year ordering period, and a maximum value of services of $3.0 billion. The EM Nationwide DD&R Final RFP includes the following work scope: Transition/ Task Order Implementation, DD&R of Facilities, Waste Management and Program Support. This contract is available to disparate sites across the United States including Environmental Management (EM), National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Office of Naval Reactors (NR), and the Office of Science (SC), as well as other DOE Offices or Federal Agencies that may request EM assistance. The initial task order to be issued under the Nationwide DD&R contract is the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) Building 251 DD&R. The LLNL Building 251 DD&R is a Cost-Plus-Incentive-Fee (CPIF) task order performed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory located in Livermore, CA with an overall period of performance (POP) up to twenty four (24) months from Notice to Proceed (NTP), including a Task Order Implementation period of 90 days. Additional information is available via the Nationwide DD&R procurement website at: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/nationwideddr/