EERE Issues Funding Opportunity Announcement for Phase I Innovation Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program issued a Funding Opportunity Announcement for approximately $40 million in Phase I innovation projects for FY2020.

This year’s topics cover key agency priorities such as critical materials, energy storage, grid integration, water security, cybersecurity, and the circular economy.

Small businesses play a major role in spurring innovation and creating jobs. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Information on the SBIR and STTR programs is available on the Office of Science SBIR website. Additional information can be found on the EERE SBIR/STTR website.

Contact us with feedback, ideas for future topics, or to volunteer to review future proposals. DOE developed Technology Transfer Opportunity subtopics as a way for small businesses to partner with National Laboratories on research and development needed to accelerate the commercialization of National Laboratory inventions.