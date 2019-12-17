President holds working visit to Luanda province

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 17 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, will pay a working visit to Luanda province on Wednesday and Thursday. ,

In a statement, the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic informs that the first day, Wednesday (18), will be marked by two meetings at the Provincial Government headquarters, the first with the head of the administration of the Luanda city, namely Governor Joaquim Luther Rescova and his team.

According to the note to which ANGOP had access today, the next meeting will bring together the Community Auscultation Council, at which different segments of civil society will comment on the reality of the capital city , the main concerns of daily life and the great challenges of the province.

On Wednesday afternoon, the President of the Republic will visit factories in the municipality of Viana, one dedicated to the production of industrial and hospital gases and another for the production of building materials, including metal structures and bridges.

For Thursday (19) is reserved the inauguration of the satellite city of Zango 5, in morning, preceded by the official entry into operation of the Hemodialysis Center of the General Hospital of Luanda.

The visit of the President of the Republic to Luanda province ends Thursday afternoon at the Quiminha Integrated Agricultural and Regional Development Project, in the municipality of Icolo and Bengo.

