Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Receives Copy of Credentials of Uganda's Ambassador

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of HE the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the State of Qatar Stephen Chebrot Chemoiko.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and assured him of providing all support to upgrade bilateral relations between the two friendly countries to closer cooperation in various fields.



