James Lukezic Gets Ready to Launch a Nonprofit Organization to Help Widows

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With almost 20 years of experience working as a retirement consultant and financial analyst for corporations such as Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, James Lukezic has extensive knowledge in corporate retirement plan services. Even though he is busy with his career as a retirement consultant, James Lukezic still has time to give back to the community. James Lukezic is in the process of launching a nonprofit to help widows in the boroughs of Brooklyn, The Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. As he finalizes the last few preparations, James Lukezic is convinced the Mount Moriah #20 Foundation will positively impact the community.In the United States, there are about 13.6 million widows, and each year about 700,000 more will become widows. Aside from dealing with the grief, some widows also see a significant decline in their income after their spouse passes away. The goal of Mount Moriah is to assist by issuing grants for widows to help them with everyday life and expenses. The average widow in America sees a 37 percent decline in their household income after the death of their spouse. Having access to the grants offered at Mount Moriah can help improve their quality of life.As a financial consultant, James Lukezic points out that many widows don’t know how to navigate through health insurance policies, Social Security, life insurance, and overall financial matters. Although many new widows receive a lot of attention from friends and family members shortly after the death of a spouse, the help eventually stops. Widows are left without assistance on the essential administrative procedures after the death of their spouse. The Mount Moriah #20 Foundation will help widows with some of those concerns so that they can achieve a more financially stable life.Aside from starting this nonprofit organization, James Lukezic is also the Chairman of ITF USA, a nonprofit organization that helps landmine victims of over 30 countries. James Lukezic graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in banking, corporate, finance, and securities law. After receiving his degree from Cornell University, James Lukezic started his career in the Junior Executive Training Program at Merrill Lynch & Co. He currently works as Executive Managing Director at Old Slip Capital Partners. When he’s not too busy working or helping the community, James Lukezic is also a member of the United States Polo Association, New York City's Fencers Club, and the American Helicopter Society. Not to mention, he is also a sommelier, and his favorite wines include Napa Cabernet Sauvignons and pinot noirs from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.



