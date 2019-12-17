Boise Paper Launches Updated Website

BoisePaper.com now delivers more resources, tools, and content with an improved user experience

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Paper, a division of Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), today announced the launch of their updated website, BoisePaper.com. The site will be a destination – with easy navigation and a clean interface – for resellers and consumers of office, printing, and converting papers to find information, resources, and tools that help them discover the best paper to meet their needs.



An interactive product finder gives visitors a paper recommendation based on specific paper features, type of printer, or even how they intend to use it. Visitors can also gain insight from the Be Paper Smart blog, with articles on office tips, paper procurement, sustainability, and more.

Resellers of Boise Paper will have access to collateral, sales tools, and videos, as well as information on Boise Paper’s certifications and sustainable fiber procurement practices.

"We’re excited to launch this new website for our customers at every point in the supply chain,” said Paul LeBlanc, Vice President of Paper for PCA. “It’s loaded with information and educational tools for both paper rookies and veterans, and the modern, user-friendly design makes exploring the site interesting and engaging.”

The new website will be updated regularly with timely information on Boise Paper’s products and paper tips. Explore the new site at BoisePaper.com.

Contact:

Mandalyn Hulsizer

Boise Paper, Media Contact

(360) 891-8525

MandalynHulsizer@BoisePaper.com

About Boise Paper:

Boise Paper is a division of Packaging Corporation of America, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. They manufacture a full line of office papers including copy, multipurpose, inkjet, laser, and colors, as well as printing and converting papers. They also offer recycled content options across all product lines. Their high quality products provide consistent, reliable results and are proudly made in the USA. Through their Quality You Can Trust promise, Boise Paper is committed to meeting the highest standards for product performance, customer collaboration, and supply chain excellence. Keep current with news and events at www.BoisePaper.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.