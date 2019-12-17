Sunwing celebrates inaugural flight to Mazatlán, Mexico from Quebec City

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first Sunwing flight from Quebec City to Mazatlán , Mexico departed from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) today. To celebrate the inaugural flight, Sunwing brought a taste of Mazatlán to the airport with authentic Mexican food, a tropical photo wall and special gifts for the first passengers to depart to this popular vacation destination from the city. The occasion was marked with an official ribbon cutting ceremony presided over by Yanic Roy, Vice President of Business Development for YQB, and Lyne Chayer, General Manager of Sunwing Quebec.



The new weekly service is available from now until April 14, 2020, inclusive. As Canada's largest vacation provider of Mazatlán vacation packages, Sunwing offers packages to this Pacific Mexico hotspot from 11 airports across the country. With the introduction of this new route, travellers in Quebec City can now choose from 11 tropical destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Florida when they book with Sunwing.

Lyne Chayer, General Manager of Sunwing Quebec, commented on the news, “We are excited to be offering travellers in the provincial capital with even more ways to Vacation Better down south this winter. We’re sure that Mazatlán’s colonial charm, beautiful beaches and top-rated resorts will make it a favourite amongst sun-seekers looking for a winter escape.”

Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB, praised the new addition, "We are delighted that Sunwing is adding a new non-stop destination to its winter offering from YQB. We’re certain that travellers in the greater Quebec City area will take advantage of this new flight service and we appreciate Sunwing's trust in our market and their commitment to improve and expand their winter flight services at YQB. This addition responds to a demand from the public and is in line with our goal of offering more options to Quebec travellers”.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming tourists from Quebec City on the first-ever direct flight service to México’s Only Colonial City on the Beach, a destination with a unique blend of Mexican culture and 20 kilometers of beautiful beaches”, said Julio Birrueta, Director of the Mazatlán Tourism Board. “Guests will not only have the opportunity to enjoy great seafood, regional cuisine and a wide variety of activities and local tours, but they will also find authentic hospitality from the local mazatlecos,” he added.

Known as the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, Mazatlán offers travellers the ideal escape with sandy beaches, historic architecture and a rich culture. Vacationers who take advantage of this new flight route can choose from a number of popular resorts across Mazatlán. Riu Emerald Bay is a popular choice amongst families, featuring a brand-new section with modern amenities, enhanced facilities and an on-site water park. Travellers looking to soak in the local culture will appreciate a stay at Sunwing favourite resort, El Cid Castilla Beach , located near Mazatlán’s famous Golden Zone on a sprawling stretch of beach.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3feeca61-5d1c-427e-95d2-5dea4469f98b

Quebec City to Mazatlán Inaugural Flight Yanic Roy, Vice President of Business Development for YQB and Lyne Chayer, General Manager of Sunwing Quebec cutting the ribbon with the Sunwing flight crew



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.