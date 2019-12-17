Elaine Beitler Joins the ProcessUnity Board of Directors

New Appointment Amplifies Vendor Risk Management Momentum

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that longtime risk and compliance expert Elaine Beitler has been appointed as the newest member of ProcessUnity’s Board of Directors.



“I couldn’t be more excited to join ProcessUnity’s Board of Directors as they continue to gain market share within the risk and compliance industry,” said Beitler. “It’s clear to me that ProcessUnity is a leading Vendor Risk Management company enabling companies of all sizes to have a more effective and efficient understanding of risk and I am looking forward to joining the team.”

Beitler currently serves on the board for the National Safety Council and most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for BROWZ, LLC. Prior to joining BROWZ, Beitler held senior leadership roles at Bowne & Co., Inc. and Seagram & Sons, Co. Ltd. She holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University and a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany.

“I am pleased to welcome Elaine Beitler to the ProcessUnity Board of Directors to help guide the company through the next phase of growth and innovation,” said Todd Stone, Chairman. “Elaine joins a group of highly talented individuals with deep industry knowledge and proven technology experience, and her guidance will fuel new opportunities to scale the business for our customers, partners and investors.”

“Elaine brings a wealth of experience and perspective on building industry-leading compliance companies,” said Kevin Bhatt, Partner at Long Ridge Equity Partners, the majority owner of ProcessUnity. “This will be our second opportunity to partner with Elaine, building on our successful collaboration at BROWZ.”

This appointment is the latest example of ProcessUnity’s recent positive momentum. In this quarter alone, ProcessUnity was positioned by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools , achieving the highest overall position for Ability to Execute. The company was also named a Top Place to Work in the Boston area, received two Cyber Defense Global Awards for IT Vendor Risk Management and Third-Party Risk Management and was named as a finalist in the SC Awards for Best Risk Management Solution .

Visit www.processunity.com to learn more about ProcessUnity’s award-winning cloud-based Vendor Risk Management platform .

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .

ProcessUnity Contact: Meaghan McGrath ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.364.3892 meaghan.mcgrath@processunity.com



