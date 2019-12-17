For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) to Begin Distribution in Thailand With CBD Topical Brands

/EIN News/ --



Thailand recently legalized CBD-infused topicals; CBD-infused water to follow as ingestible products become legal in the country in 2020





PLAYA VISTA, CA, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) will begin selling CBD infused topical products in Thailand under the brands plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ) and American Premium. Thailand will represent the first international distribution of the Company’s American Premium brand of products that were launched in July with Jack Brewer. The first batch of products will be shipped out before the end of the year.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, “I am thrilled to announce that the Company’s products will be soon sold in Thailand. With legalization regime underway in the country, the Company is excited to be at the forefront of the of the CBD industry in one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia. Thailand will also be the first international country where we will be launching our American Premium brand of CBD topical products. We feel that the American Premium brand has a lot of potential internationally; it connects to consumers that the US has been the main innovator in CBD technology. Making this connection to foreign consumers is important, and we think the ‘American Premium’ brand encapsulates this. In addition to topical balms, we will also be debuting a pain relief topical spray derived from our proprietary nano-formulation. Topicals are just the beginning of our program in Thailand; as the local laws permit, we look forward to expanding our product offerings to beverages in 2020.

“The Company has made international expansion one of its core priorities in 2019. As we announced earlier this year, the Company has been engaged in discussions with distributors across the globe. Thailand is another country in our growing international network of distribution and it won’t be the last. The Company is presently engaged in discussions with a number of other distributors across the globe. As I have said from the beginning of the year, I feel that the worldwide opportunity in the CBD space is too large to ignore, especially with our unique technology. The combination of our burgeoning worldwide distribution network and cutting edge nano technology separates us from our peers. As we look towards 2020, we are moving full speed ahead with an emphasis on product development and distribution expansion. We are about to unveil new products utilizing our proprietary technology that take advantage of new customer trends, including the pain-relief spray that I mentioned. While the Company adjusts to the regulatory environment, we are moving fast to take advantage of distribution opportunities both domestically and internationally. It has taken longer than I would have liked, but the Company is making progress in executing its business plan; our announcement today is one small feather to add to the cap. As we head into 2020, there are more agreements both internationally and domestically on the way. I look forward to keeping shareholders updated about our progress with these developments as soon as I am able to,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

