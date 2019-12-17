NaturalShrimp, Inc., Launches Newly Completed Informative Website

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (SHMP) has updated and modernized their current website (www.naturalshrimp.com). The new website includes information about both NaturalShrimp, Inc. and its subsidiary Natural Aquatic Systems.



The public can count on this new website for continuing updates regarding NaturalShrimp’s progress toward meeting its goal of providing fresh, gourmet-grade shrimp worldwide without the use of antibiotics, probiotics or toxic chemicals through use of its patented technology. In addition, the website will provide continual updates regarding Natural Aquatic System’s progress toward meeting its goal of providing sustainable solutions for all aquatic species with biologically controlled, antibiotic and chemically free sustainable water systems.

Gerald Easterling, CEO and President of NaturalShrimp, commented: “We are excited about the launching of this informative website as a way of communicating more effectively with the public. Look to this website and digital media for many upcoming substantial announcements coming soon.”

“This is an excellent initial campaign to showcase our new aquaculture products and services to a worldwide audience through this portal,” added Peter Letizia, CEO of Natural Aquatic Systems.

ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

ABOUT NATURAL AQUATIC SYSTEMS: Natural Aquatic Systems is a majority owned NaturalShrimp, Inc. company established in 2017 to address the growing requirement for our indoor shrimp farming capabilities applied to all aquatic species.

