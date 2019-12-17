HEALTHE® PARTNERS WITH WATERMARK RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES® TO INSTALL INNOVATIVE CIRCADIAN LIGHTING SOLUTIONS

Memory Care Neighborhoods a Key Focus in New Initiative

/EIN News/ -- Cocoa Beach, FL, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe by Lighting Science is pleased to announce a partnership with Watermark Retirement Communities to provide circadian lighting solutions for their memory care neighborhoods. The collaboration will kick off with installations of Healthe’s True Circadian™ lighting in properties in California and New York and is expected to expand to other locations nationwide. Healthe’s proprietary GoodDay® spectrum helps improve alertness and focus during the day and its GoodNight® spectrum promotes improved sleep at night.

Watermark, headquartered in Tucson, AZ, manages nearly 58 communities nationwide and centers its initiatives around a people-centric care philosophy. Watermark has led the way in the development of transformative programs that support not only residents’ physical and intellectual health but also their emotional and spiritual well-being.

In looking for a lighting solution, Watermark was impressed with Healthe’s proven technology and knowledge of the senior living market. Beyond addressing energy efficiency, the circadian lighting creates a home-like setting that promotes the overall well-being of residents. Healthe’s SunTrac® Ecosystem, which includes dynamic A19 bulbs, downlights, wireless switches and the Sunlync® Wireless Control Device, provides Watermark with full circadian lighting automation while improving the health and wellness of residents and staff.

Healthe’s Director of Business Development, David Rubin remarked, “Healthe is excited to partner with Watermark to bring circadian lighting and all its benefits to their communities. Leveraging our years of research and development, we have created easy-to-install products that are groundbreaking in the industry. Seniors will benefit tremendously from better sleep-wake cycles and a superior quality of light.”

Healthe lighting products are designed with proprietary, engineered spectra technology to deliver a True Circadian impact. The GoodDay light source is cyan enriched at 480 nm, the wavelength of light that boosts alertness and productivity during the day and promotes a healthy sleep/wake cycle. The GoodNight spectrum, which is cyan depleted at 480 nm, promotes the body’s natural response to sunset and enables a better nights’ sleep relative to conventional lighting.

“At Watermark, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our communities. Healthe’s circadian lighting is a bright addition to the healthy lifestyle foundation we are creating for our residents and associates,” said Dr. Aras Erekul, Director of Integrative Well-being for Watermark Retirement Communities.

To learn more about how Healthe is harnessing the ingredients of light to promote health and wellness, visit www.healthelighting.com.

About Healthe, Inc.

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying circadian and biological lighting solutions that help regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance, enhance sleep and improve air quality. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

