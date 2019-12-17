DigiLens Expands into China and Partners with Leading Manufacturer Crystal Optech to Bring Low-Cost Augmented Reality Displays to Market in 2020

DigiLens’ Investment in Chinese Market and New Country Manager to Drive Significant Growth for the Company

Sunnyvale, CA — December 17, 2019 — DigiLens Inc., an innovator in holographic waveguide display technology for augmented reality (AR), today announced its expansion into China with its first China-based licensee, Crystal Optech, and the hiring of Country Manager Xiaoshu Lin based in China. Crystal Optech is a leading optical elements manufacturer of optical coating, AR optics and semiconductor optics. The partnership will bring DigiLens Crystal waveguides to the consumer and enterprise markets in 2020.

“We’re excited to expand into China with the hiring of Mr. Lin and our partnership with Crystal Optech, a leader in optical manufacturing for consumer devices who already work with many popular digital and mobile phone enterprises,” said DigiLens CEO Chris Pickett. “Working together, we can start mass volume production on AR displays using our low cost, high-performance Crystal waveguides.”

DigiLens will dramatically expand its footprint in Asia, working with Crystal Optech by creating a quality manufacturing base to build a variety of optical solutions that can be used by AR developers interested in using Crystal waveguides to create low-cost AR devices like smart glasses and heads up displays (HUD). Additionally, the hiring of Xiaoshu Lin as China Country Manager will help guide DigiLens’ expansion in China. Mr. Lin brings over 16 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, working for Synaptics in various leadership roles, as well as ATMEL and STMicroelectonics in leadership positions. He also has a strong technical background, especially in LCD and OLED display.

“I joined DigiLens because they are a leader in helping global brands and manufacturers create new and innovative AR products with their display technology and photopolymer,” said Mr. Lin. “I believe that DigiLens waveguides cutting-edge AR display solution is brighter, lighter, thinner and more cost-competitive than others on the market and I’m excited to bring my strong technical experience coupled with my experience working in the Chinese mobile and auto industries to help drive innovation and manufacturing for DigiLens in China.”

DigiLens’ optical platform allows OEMs to create customizable, cost-effective waveguide-based AR experiences for both enterprise and consumer applications. DigiLens’ optics are unique -- they are manufactured from a proprietary photopolymer and low-cost holographic contact copy manufacturing process, which is more cost-effective than other AR solutions on the market.

”We’re excited to partner with DigiLens to enrich and differentiate our product line of optical solutions and offer our customers future technologies like their Waveguide-based Integration Laser Display,” said Xi Shen, Marketing Manager at Crystal Optech.

About DigiLens

DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for augmented reality (AR) displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build AR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and military industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens investors include industry leaders UDC Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Niantic Labs, Sony Innovation Fund, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Continental AG, and more. For more information about the company, please visit www.digilens.com.

About Crystal Optech

Crystal Optech specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of optical imaging, LED, microdisplay, and reflective materials. The company’s main products are used in multiple cameras, including digital, mobile phone, security monitoring, and computer, as well as semiconductor illumination, micro projector, smart glasses, road traffic mark, and safety protection. Optech’s leading products include optical low-pass filter (OLPF) and infrared cut filter (IRCF). The company is a leading supplier for well-known enterprise companies in the digital and cell phone industries. For more information, please visit: http://www.crystal-optech.com/

