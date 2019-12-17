M.P.A. Studio de Création Appoints New General Manager

Paris-Based Agency to Expand its Global Footprint

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Grande Maison Younan Collection is pleased to announce the appointment of François-Xavier Schultz as General Manager of M.P.A. Studio de Création Design Agency, located in Paris, France.

A graduate of the renowned HEC University, Schultz’s career has been centered on Marketing and Communications in the luxury industry, in particular at YSL Beauté and L’Oréal in Europe and Asia, before creating his own luxury ready-to-wear brand in Brazil, which he managed for six years. Schultz will be in charge of reinforcing the agency’s expertise, transforming the company into a Global Creative Design and Communications Agency while offering an integrated and targeted response to brand needs based on creativity, agility, high-quality execution, and client experience.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman and C.E.O of M.P.A. and Younan Collection, states, “M.P.A. is one of the oldest design agencies in Paris, and has had the privilege of working with some of the largest global luxury clients, such as LVMH, Cartier, Hermès, Estée Lauder, Gucci, Chanel, MAC, Burberry, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, and more. I am pleased to welcome François-Xavier to the Younan Collection team. We are certain that he will be an asset to the company, bringing his experience and creative direction to M.P.A., allowing our creative services to expand globally, attracting and executing new projects with major clients, and turning M.P.A. into a household name. We will invest significant resources to accomplish this, making M.P.A. one of the best design agencies in France, and in all of Europe.”

M.P.A. Studio de Création is a dynamic and flexible agency that has worked closely with each of its clients to offer a full range of creative solutions for over two decades, including architecture, product packaging and designing, point-of-sales displays, motion design, and more. The team of highly skilled and respected names in their specialist fields boasts an enviable track record for dedication, attention to detail, and delivering exceptional results via a willingness to go the extra mile.

“I have always had a passion for art, and have been surrounded by design for all of my life,” states Schultz. “My goals at M.P.A. are to continue to provide our clients’ customers with a unique brand experience, making them feel privileged, pampered, and fully-immersed in the exciting world that we create through our creative designs. I am eager to expand M.P.A.’s portfolio to not just involve retail design, but to satisfy other fields of the luxury industry, improving overall customer satisfaction and creating a premium experience that outlasts the e-commerce craze.”

A comprehensive list of clients and projects can be viewed at www.mpastudiodecreation.com.

About the Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, lifestyle companies and services, and it is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties , and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . LGMYC owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France including Château de Beauvois , Hôtel Saint-Martin , Château le Prieuré , Alexandra Palace , Domaine de Vaugouard , Château de la Perrière ; premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d’Avrillé and the Golf de Vaugouard ; vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château la Croix Younan, and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création in Paris. It recently acquired Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

