Roast a Holiday Meal to Remember

elegant cuts like Chateaubriand (roast-size filet mignon) or Bone-In Frenched Rib Roast from Omaha Steaks, a leading provider of premium beef and gourmet foods, can serve as the focal point of a memorable meal. Flash-frozen to capture freshness and flavor at their peak, you can select a roast hand-cut and carved by an expert butcher and have it delivered directly to your door.

Simple to prepare and easy to carve, all you need to do is season (or marinate), roast and serve.

Find more recipes and tips at OmahaSteaks.com.

Whiskey Marinated Holiday Roast

Prep time: 45 minutes-1 hour, plus 48-72 hours thawing time

Cook time: 2-3 1/2 hours

Total time: 4 days

Yield: 4-6 servings

Marinade:

4 ounces water 2 ounces whiskey 1/4 teaspoon baking soda Roast: 2 pound chateaubriand or 4 pound bone-in frenched prime rib roast, thawed completely (allow 48-72 hours) 1 package Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub

To make marinade: In large, re-sealable bag, mix water, whiskey and baking soda.



To make chateaubriand: Place roast in bag and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Remove roast from marinade. Discard marinade.

Season roast with rub 12-18 hours before cooking and leave uncovered in refrigerator overnight. When ready to cook, heat oven to 225 F. Place roast on elevated rack in roasting pan.

Roast 2 hours, or until roast reaches internal temperature between 120-125 F.

Let roast rest 30-45 minutes.

Broil on high 2 inches from broiler, 4 minutes on one side then flip and broil 2 minutes on other side, or until brown crust uniformly covers roast.

To make bone-in frenched prime rib roast: Place roast in bag and marinate in refrigerator 45 minutes.

Remove roast from marinade. Discard marinade.

Season roast with rub 12-18 hours before cooking and leave uncovered in refrigerator overnight. When ready to cook, heat oven to 225 F. Place roast on elevated rack in roasting pan.

Roast 3 hours and 15 minutes, or until roast reaches internal temperature between 120-125 F.

Let roast rest 30-45 minutes.

Broil on high 2 inches from broiler, 4 minutes on one side then flip and broil 2 minutes on other side, or until brown crust uniformly covers roast.

