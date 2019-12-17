Elemica Named Food Logistics Award Winner

13th Consecutive Win for Innovative Technology Solutions for Food and Beverage Companies

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries, announces that the company has been named to the prestigious 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.



Elemica helps companies in the food & beverage industry accelerate their digital supply chain transformation. Through the Elemica Network, buyers, sellers, suppliers and logistics service providers connect and collaborate with each other to automate, anticipate and transform their supply chain operations. Automating paper-based processes allows Elemica customers to realize savings within their operations and unlock value across the entire enterprise.

“Tracking and tracing food from farm to fork is fast becoming a requirement of food/beverage manufacturers to better keep track of products in the various stages from beginning to end to minimize risk and improve customer experiences,” said David Cahn, Director Global Marketing, Elemica. “We are pleased to be selected once again for helping food and beverage manufacturers improve product and process quality by digitally transforming their supply chains with innovative technologies from Elemica.”

Elemica Quality can be used for traceability by monitoring products from the raw materials stage to the finished product arriving to the customer, ensuring the product or service is delivered as requested by the specifications. This covers how it was produced AND how it was handled and moved through the multitude of logistical processes. Advance Ship Notices (ASNs), used in conjunction with their e-COA (Electronic Certificate of Analysis), and batch records provide lot and serial number traceability, thereby allowing ways to confirm quality from the production site.

“Whether you’re using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry,” remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer.”

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on this year’s 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at https://www.foodlogistics.com/technology/article/21106067/food-logistics-honors-top-software-tech-providers-of-2019.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $500B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32d15a6-88b9-4675-9a1f-b46a850f827b

Elemica Named Food Logistics Award Winner Elemica Named Food Logistics Award Winner



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.