Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Applied Materials CEO – ‘The opportunities going forward are much bigger than we’ve ever seen'

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Gary Dickerson had a clear message: From Applied Materials’ perspective the opportunities going forward are much bigger than the company has ever seen. The enabling infrastructure for the data economy is an enormous opportunity as technology transforms so many industries.



In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, all of technology, and the opportunities ahead for Applied Materials.

Read: One on One Interview with Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson

