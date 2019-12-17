X-Mode Pulls Back the Curtain on Location Based Data Privacy With New Transparency Tool for Consumers - “Visualizer”

X-Mode Continues to Transform the Industry with New Mobile Tool that Exposes Location Data Collection for Consumers

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Mode , a leading global provider of location data, today announced a new consumer application called Visualizer. This is the first tool available to consumers that provides a first-hand look at how location data is being tracked and reported on their cell phones. The application shows users exactly what data is being collected, how frequently and from where. As data points are collected, the app displays a location map depicting a point-by-point trail detailing where the user traveled during the day.



The new app, available for both IOS and Android , and utilizes X-Mode’s proprietary SDK to collect location data and shows:

• Altitude • Speed • Latitude • Venue • Longitude • The Direction of the phone

Visualizer also includes a glossary of technical terms, with definitions, to provide users with a clear understanding of their data and how it is collected.

The primary functions of the app are broken down into four sections:

My Points: Shows where your location was pinpointed during the day like breadcrumbs from Hansel and Gretle

Depicts where and how long you have stayed at a location Route: Connects the dots to the various locations you visited on a specific day

“For the first time ever, the location-data space has an app to demonstrate to the public the inner workings of how the collection of location data through an SDK occurs. X-Mode’s goal is to be the most transparent data company in the industry while setting the standard for more secure, user-centric, and privacy first location data. Our Visualizer App is just one step in many as we strive for this goal,” said Jake Ellenburg, CMO of X-Mode.

About X-Mode:

X-Mode is creating the new standard for accuracy and transparency in location data, bridging gaps in the industry by building the world's largest, most accurate, first-party privacy-conscious location data panel at scale. Powered by the XDK -- X-Mode’s industry-leading location data SDK -- this new standard will improve the entire location data ecosystem, and allow companies to develop disruptive tools built on a foundation of quality data. Whether it is through their suite of popular safety apps, the solutions they offer to data sellers and licensors, or their newly-launched social impact initiative Picket, the company is dedicated to creating a more efficient, just, and sustainable world, and constantly aims to power innovation with quality location.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel for X-Mode

Broadsheet Communications

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com





