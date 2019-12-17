Trailcon Leasing, Inc. is Certified as a Great Place to Work®

/EIN News/ -- BRAMPTON, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailcon Leasing, Inc., a privately held Canadian company and leader in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and fleet management, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.



At Trailcon, we recognize the key to delivering a superior customer experience is to have employees who are engaged, empowered, have fun, take pride in their work and enjoy being part of a winning team.

“Trailcon employees are very proud to achieve this certification on our first application,” says Jerry Brown, President. “Trailcon was founded over 27 years ago by Al Boughton based upon family values of honesty, integrity, trust and doing things the right way for both our employees and customers alike. These same values remain at the core of our business today, even through this time of significant growth.”

Brown continues, “We pride ourselves on creating an environment of dignity, where our employees feel safe, proud, empowered and cared for when they come to work. Trailcon truly is a Great Place to Work – we welcome you to come and join us!”

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists, including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Trailcon Leasing, Inc.: Now in its 27th year, Trailcon Leasing, Inc. continues to focus on continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations.

Established in 1992, Trailcon is one of the largest trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service leaders nationwide. Besides its 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art head office in Brampton, ON, Trailcon has branches in Cornwall, ON; Edmonton and Calgary, AB; and Surrey, BC.

Its fleet of more than 9,000 units consists of dry vans, refrigerated and heated trailers, intermodal containers, chassis, and storage trailers. Trailcon offers short-term rentals and long-term leases of its equipment to a variety of industries. A dedicated Fleet Maintenance Program services not only Trailcon's own fleet, but also over 20,000 customer-owned units.

Almost 100 licensed trailer technicians across Canada and 15 MTO-licensed stations in the GTA make Trailcon the largest mobile repair fleet in Canada. Dedicated 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre representatives, at 1-855-ROAD-RPR (855-762-3777), immediately dispatch assistance to meet your maintenance and repair needs – anytime, anywhere.

