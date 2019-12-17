EnOcean at CES 2020: Energy Harvesting Sensors for Bluetooth IoT networks

/EIN News/ -- At Sands Hall A-D, booth #43555, technology pioneer EnOcean will be showing the vast possibilities of self-powered switches and sensors for Bluetooth® systems. The show highlight is a new multi-talented solar-based IoT sensor providing various metadata for numerous applications.



SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2020 in Las Vegas (January 7-10, 2020) is the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced. This is also true for EnOcean, the pioneer in energy harvesting wireless technology. At Sands Hall A-D, booth #43555, the company will be presenting the latest developments in self-powered Bluetooth® sensors for maintenance-free sensing. Show highlight is a new solar-powered multi-sensor, the all-round talent among energy harvesting wireless sensors. The small device integrates five dedicated sensors – all powered by the same solar cell – delivering data via Bluetooth. Thus, EnOcean provides Bluetooth IoT networks with a fully maintenance-free sensing device that delivers information for thousands of application scenarios. The industry innovators Rigado and Prolojik will include the new EnOcean self-powered multi-sensor in their Bluetooth IoT systems from January 2020.

EnOcean uses the energy harvesting principle to power wireless switches and sensors by their surrounding environment. Instead of wires and batteries, the devices are powered by renewable energy sources such as motion, light or temperature differences. Based on its field-proven energy harvesting platform, the company offers a complete self-powered control portfolio for Bluetooth® systems for worldwide use enabling its OEM partners a fast market adoption.

Self-powered multi-talented IoT sensor

At CES, EnOcean will be presenting the latest member of this innovative Bluetooth family: a new solar-powered multi-sensor integrating temperature, humidity, illumination, acceleration and magnet contact sensors in one small housing. Thus, this sensing all-rounder delivers data via Bluetooth for a wide range of applications in digitized buildings and the IoT. The integrated solar cell generates all energy needed for measurement and data communication from ambient indoor light. This harvested energy is stored internally to ensure that the device works for days when no light is available. For reliable operation, the sensor also reports the internal energy level and the amount of light available at the solar cell. As with all EnOcean Bluetooth devices, the multi-sensor has a Near Field Communication (NFC) interface to be easily configured and commissioned via an NFC reader, a smartphone or a tablet.

The multi-sensor extends EnOcean’s portfolio of self-powered control solutions for Bluetooth® systems, which already includes battery-free wireless switches and a solar-powered motion detector.

Data for Bluetooth IoT systems

Due to its small form factor and its wireless and maintenance-free operation, the multi-sensor is highly flexible to place wherever data is needed. In addition, the communication via Bluetooth standard allows a seamless integration into smart systems. These characteristics together with the wide range of generated data makes the sensor the ideal add-on to comprehensive Bluetooth IoT control solutions.

From January 2020, the EnOcean partners Rigado and Prolojik will offer the new multi-sensor in their IoT portfolios:

Rigado’s plug and play solution for smart enterprises

Enterprise IoT specialist Rigado adds the multi-sensor to its pre-integrated Bluetooth devices program allowing a plug-and-play deployment with Rigado’s Gateways and Edge Connect data platform for large-scale wireless IoT performance.

“Enterprise-grade IoT solutions require enterprise-grade sensors. EnOcean delivers that with their Bluetooth multi-sensor in a compact, self-powered enclosure with the ability to monitor environmental conditions and movement and contact events. The all-in-one functionalities of the sensor will be immediately useful for Smart Environment use cases like Smart Office / Building / Campus, and Connected Retail,” said Jeremy Davis, Product Manager at Rigado. “This is exactly the type of versatile sensor we look to include in our integrated devices portfolio, and we look forward to having it certified and available to our customers for plug-and-play deployments”.

Extending Prolojik Proxima with EnOcean products

Proxima networks sense, collate and interpret sensory data to support intelligent space management for applications from room booking through environmental monitoring to visitor experience. The incorporation of the EnOcean multi-sensor for Bluetooth adds relative humidity, lux and asset movement to Proxima’s capabilities in a self-powered zero-maintenance package. A Proxima network accurately identifies the location of Bluetooth devices. This allows the user not just to collect data via the multi-sensors, but also to automatically identify the actual location of each multi-sensor within a space.

“We are delighted to announce the integration of EnOcean’s Bluetooth multi-sensor to our Proxima Bluetooth sensory networks. Our Proxima sensors provide organizations with an unparalleled level of insight, including occupancy, illuminance, temperature, people and asset tracking, as well as Apple iBeacon and Google Eddystone messaging,” said Asela Rodrigo, Managing Director, Prolojik Limited. “We believe the integration of Prolojik Proxima and the EnOcean multi-sensor delivers users a unique level of insight into how their spaces are used”.

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company produces and markets self-powered wireless sensor solutions for maintenance-free applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), which are used for building and industrial automation, smart homes and LED lighting control. The EnOcean products are based on miniaturized energy converters, energy-efficient electronics and reliable wireless technology for open wireless standards like EnOcean, Bluetooth® and Zigbee. Over 350 leading product manufacturers worldwide have been relying on EnOcean wireless modules for their system solutions for more than 15 years and have installed EnOcean-enabled products in one million buildings around the world.

