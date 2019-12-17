Nemaura Medical and Changing Health announce Partnership to provide award-winning Diabetes Behavioral Change services

Nemaura and Changing Health to provide innovative digital education and personalized coaching to enhance outcomes for people with diabetes and prediabetes

/EIN News/ -- Loughborough, England, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMRD ) (“Nemaura”), a medical technology company commercializing sugarBEAT®, a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM), together with BEAT®diabetes, a health subscription service designed to help people with diabetes and prediabetes through personalized lifestyle coaching, today announced a partnership with the award-winning UK-based company Changing Health to bring digital behavior programs to improve the management, reversal and prevention of Type 2 diabetes in multiple territories commencing with the United Kingdom and Ireland. Changing Health is a provider of digital coaching services to the National Health Service England aimed at the prevention or reversal of Type 2 diabetes.



The partnership will utilize CGM data and daily glucose trend data provided by Nemaura’s non-invasive sugarBEAT® CGM, combined with Changing Health’s evidence based digital health coaching solution, which has been the subject of multiple peer reviewed journal articles demonstrating proven outcomes in the reduction of HbA1c and weight loss.

The collaboration with Changing Health is one of a number of initiatives Nemaura is embarking upon, as it seeks to improve how people with diabetes and prediabetes can manage, reverse and prevent Type 2 diabetes through its BEAT®diabetes health subscription service coupled with its non-invasive sugarBEAT® CGM across the digital health, wearable health-tech and diabetes sectors.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura, commented: “We are delighted to enter into this collaboration with Changing Health, a leading global force in behavioral change programs. This collaboration is part of our continued commitment to add further services to our BEAT®diabetes program aimed at improving management of diabetes and reversing or preventing Type 2 diabetes.”

Professor Mike Trenell, Founder & Chairman at Changing Health, said: “This is an exciting collaboration, which we believe will become a disruptive force in the world of med-tech. Empowering people with Type 2 diabetes with a real-time view of how they’re managing their condition each day is the best motivator there can be, and we’re looking forward to working with Nemaura to create positive behavioral change at scale.”

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD ), is a medical technology company commercializing BEAT®diabetes, a health subscription service designed to help people with diabetes and prediabetes better manage diabetes, and reverse type 2 diabetes or prevent diabetes through 1-on-1 lifestyle coaching and behavior driven by real time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and daily glucose trend data provided by sugarBEAT®, a non-invasive and flexible CGM.

About Changing Health

Changing Health provides award-winning programmes and technology to create behavior change at scale. Our current programs for weight management, Type 2 diabetes management and Type 2 diabetes prevention combine one-on-one health coaching, rooted in behavioral psychology, with digital education tailored to the user’s own needs. This approach enables healthcare organizations around the world to deliver highly personalized support and improve outcomes at scale, making the most of scarce time and resources.

Changing Health is also partnering with NHS England to deliver the roll out of digital NHS support for up to 600,000 people with Type 2 diabetes, and is one of the five digital providers on the NHS Healthier You Diabetes Prevention Programme (DPP).

