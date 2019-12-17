There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,148 in the last 365 days.

Commercial Auto Insurance Market 2019-2025 | Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Key Players Profiles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the global Commercial Auto Insurance market size was 117531 million US$ and it is expected to reach183157 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.54% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Commercial Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Auto Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, RoA, South America and Other Regions

The key players covered in this study

PICC

Progressive Corporation

Ping An

AXA

Sompo Japan

Tokyo Marine

Travelers Group

Liberty Mutual Group

Zurich

CPIC

Nationwide

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

Aviva

Berkshire Hathaway

Old Republic International

Auto Owners Grp.

Generali Group

MAPFRE

Chubb

AmTrust NGH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Liability Insurance

Physical Damage Insurance

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

RoA (Rest of Asia)

South America

RoW (Rest of World)

Major Points From TOC:
Report Overview
Global Growth Trends
Market Share by Key Players
Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Key Players Profiles
Market Size Forecast by Regions
Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

