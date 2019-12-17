Global Analog IC Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Niche market research report on Global Analog IC Market 2019-2025 with key players, size, share, trends and forecast by top regions.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the global Analog IC market size was 60.12 billion US$ and it is expected to reach 91.39 billion US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.33% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Analog IC market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
By Company
Texas Instruments
Analog Devices
Infineon
Skyworks Solutions
STMicroelectronics
NXP
Maxim Integrated
ON Semi
Microchip
Renesas
Qualcomm
Richtek Technology
Taiwan Semiconductors
Mixed-Mode Technology
By product type
General Purpose Components
Application Specific Analog ICs
By Application
Automotive
IT & Telecommunications
Industrial Automation
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare Devices
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Major Points From TOC:
ANALOG IC MARKET OVERVIEW
GLOBAL ANALOG IC MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY
ANALOG IC COMPANY PROFILES AND SALES DATA
ANALOG IC STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION
ANALOG IC BY APPLICATION
GLOBAL ANALOG IC MARKET FORECAST
ANALOG IC UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS
MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS
