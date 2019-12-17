Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) Announces Legendary University of Wisconsin RB Montee Ball as a New Marketing/Consulting Spokesperson and Business Partner

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Enviro-Serv Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) (“EVSV”): Enviro-Serv, Inc. is extremely excited to announce after lengthy negotiations we have secured legendary two time All-American Heisman Trophy finalist UW Badger RB Montee Ball to join Enviro-Serv as a marketing and business consultant.



Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO, stated this to the investment public, “As a true football enthusiast and a huge fan of Badger football for over 35 years I am truly proud and honored to align ourselves with Montee Ball, one of the most prolific college running backs of all time. I have always felt that highly accomplished athletes are incredibly amazing and motivated businesspeople and I am sure Montee will be no exception. Montee’s on the field accomplishments are indeed remarkable, Doak Walker award winner 2012, Heisman Trophy finalist 2011, 2 time consensus All-American 2011-2012, 2 time Ameche-Dayne running back of the year 2011-2012, 2 time First team All-Big Ten 2011-2012, 2 time Jim Brown Award winner 2011-2012, Archie Griffin Award winner 2011, Big 10 offensive player of the year 2011, 3 time Big Ten Champion 2010-2013 and 2012 Big Ten Championship MVP and a 2nd round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2013. His list of football accomplishments, accolades and awards is quite astonishing and clearly we are honored to have him on our team.”

Trina went on, “As much as we at Enviro-Serv are impressed with Montee’s on the field accomplishments we are even more impressed on his most recent off the field accomplishments. Montee Ball has experienced the “highest of highs” and “lowest of lows” over the last 6 years and it’s this maturity and growth as a young man and Father that attracted us to him. Montee has his own CBD oil line-MB Oil and is a huge CBD enthusiast. We first met on our hemp farm in Beaver Dam this past August and we immediately clicked. We kept in close contact since then about our potential business synergies going forward and now, we both agree it’s time to implement them. With his personal Twitter following of 26,000 and Facebook following of 18,000 and his legendary status here in the great state of Wisconsin we intend to go in many directions on the marketing side with Montee. We have already begun implementing our game plan; stay tuned for our initial initiatives to be announced with Montee in the very near future. This is logistically a very logical partnership and Montee’s enthusiasm to be part of this company is indeed infectious.”

Montee Ball has this statement to the Enviro-Serv investment community and his huge fan base, “After I retired, I promised myself that I would continue to grow and eventually become a successful businessman. With this new business venture and marketing partnership I feel strongly I will be on my way to huge success. My short-term goals are to continue my education at UW-Madison, a place very near and dear to my heart. I am thrilled to announce my partnership and alignment with Enviro-Serv, Inc. I am a proud shareholder of EVSV and feel strongly with the resources I am bringing to the table along with Mr. Trina’s management skills and hard-working team along with his successful first year “hemp proof of concept” we can make Enviro-Serv a dominant force in the hemp/cannabis industry in 2020 and beyond. I am literally ready to hit the ground running and embrace this opportunity. Please follow me on both Twitter and Facebook we greatly appreciate your support.”

****PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT GOFARMHEMPEVSV.COM TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR HEMP PROGRAM IN WISCONSIN AND PLEASE VISIT MONTEE BALL’S WEBSITE MONTEEBALL.COM.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CONTACT: CHRIS TRINA CEO Enviro-Serv, Inc. 813-708-9910



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.