Teledentistry Pioneer Smile Direct Club Brings Smiles to Germany

Doctor-directed remote treatment makes teeth straightening more affordable and accessible Multiple SmileShops to roll out across the country throughout 2020

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledentistry pioneer SmileDirectClub today announced plans to increase its international expansion by introducing its clear aligner therapy to Germany in early 2020. The U.S.-based SmileDirectClub will open multiple SmileShops across the country, further expanding its doctor-directed remote clear aligner therapy in the European Union.

With a mission to help people get a smile they’ll love so they have the confidence to positively impact their place in the world, SmileDirectClub makes access to premium teeth straightening products more affordable, accessible, and convenient. SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies in the U.S. Since launching in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped over 750,000 customers attain a smile they love. Customers who complete clear aligner therapy are also more likely to improve their oral care and visit their regular dentists more often to take better care of their teeth and maintain their improved smile. In 2019, SmileDirectClub expanded its reach, bringing access to its network of over 250 affiliated dentists and orthodontists to customers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the UK.

“We’re on a mission to help people everywhere unleash the power of their smile,” said Alex Fenkell, Co-founder of SmileDirectClub. “The confidence that comes from having a great smile is transformative to every aspect of your life. With our continued international expansion, the time is right to bring our mission to Germany, giving more Germans the ability to have the confidence that comes from a straighter, brighter smile.”

According to the company’s research, almost 70% of Germans avoid straightening their teeth due to cost. With SmileDirectClub’s clear aligner therapy being priced at up to 60% less than other teeth straightening options available in Germany, the expansion of SmileDirectClub will help bridge that gap.

“We’re confident consumers in Germany will embrace the ability to have access to convenient, more affordable oral care,” said Kay Oswald, President of International, SmileDirectClub, confirming the company’s commitment to expand its Germany business. “With Germany known globally as a world leader in technology and innovation, we are committed to investing in the country and have ambitious and exciting plans for our future there.”

SmileDirectClub clear aligner treatment plans will be created and prescribed under the direct supervision of a German licensed dentist.

About SmileDirectClub , Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile every person loves by making it safe, affordable, and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

