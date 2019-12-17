YMCA of Greater Providence Teams with Balanced Rock Energy on Breakthrough Solar Credit Agreement

Healthy Living Leader Nets Over $3 Million in Electricity Savings through Virtual Net Metering

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I. and SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balanced Rock Energy, a leader in energy procurement strategy and execution, today announced it has helped YMCA of Greater Providence secure a long-term reduction in electricity costs across its network of gyms, camps, and administrative buildings through National Grid’s Virtual Net Metering program.



The 25-year agreement, signed with Green Development, a Rhode Island solar and wind project developer, enables the YMCA to purchase renewable energy credits from local offsite solar projects and apply those credits to the YMCA’s monthly electric bills, a move projected to save it more than $3 million over the term.

“As a mission-driven non-profit, we are always looking for ways to promote the health of our members, the local community, and our environment, while also keeping a close eye on our costs,” said Steven G. O’Donnell, CEO, YMCA of Greater Providence. “Balanced Rock Energy showed how we could advance our mission by supporting clean power generation and leverage our status as a non-profit to reduce our overall energy expenditures. The virtual net metering agreement we have entered into is a big win for us and the Greater Providence community.”

With the agreement driving annual savings in excess of $130,000, the YMCA of Greater Providence will continue to invest in energy efficiency measures to further reduce its carbon footprint and energy costs, as well as in new programs for its members.

“As one of Rhode Island’s largest renewable energy developers, we are very pleased to provide the YMCA with a solution to reduce their utility costs,” said Mark DePasquale, Chairman and Founder, Green Development LLC. “It is critical that Rhode Island continues to encourage the development of renewable energy projects to lessen our reliance on fossil fuels and out-of-state energy generation.”

Added Dan Joyce, President, Balanced Rock Energy: “Steve is a visionary leader and change agent who understands that energy can be more than a line-item expense – making the right energy choices can benefit the community, the environment, and the bottom line. It is a pleasure working with him and the entire team at the YMCA of Greater Providence to help advance their community-focused mission.”

About the YMCA of Greater Providence

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility with a mission of nurturing the potential of children and families, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but also deliver, lasting personal and social change. Learn more at https://ymcagreaterprovidence.org .

Connect with the YMCA of Greater Providence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Green Development

Green Development LLC is the leading developer of large-scale renewable energy solutions across Rhode Island, working with communities, public entities, non-profits, landowners, and farmers to plan and construct wind turbines and solar energy systems. In 2018, Green Development and Rhode Island led the nation in creating new distributed wind capacity, contributing 21 MW of the 50.5 MW added across the United States ( 2018 Distributed Wind Market Report , US Dept of Energy, p. 4). To learn more please visit www.green-ri.com and follow us on Facebook @GreenDevLLC .

About Balanced Rock Energy

Balanced Rock Energy provides clients a balanced view of the energy market and an unbiased approach to helping them get the most for their energy dollar. A leader in energy procurement, the company works with every relevant energy supplier in every deregulated state and teams with top providers of on-site generation, solar, and energy efficiency to ensure the best results. Led by industry veteran Dan Joyce, Balanced Rock Energy is built on a foundation of expertise and customer service forged through engagements with hundreds of clients, spanning C&I, Higher Education, Government, and Non-Profits. For more information, see: www.balancedrockenergy.com .

Contact

Niki Dominguez

Chief Marketing Officer, YMCA of Greater Providence

(619) 201-7299

ndominguez@gpymca.org

Or

Daniel Joyce

President, Balanced Rock Energy

(413) 237-4436

Djoyce@balancedrockenergy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.