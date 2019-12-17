APPRISS RETAIL NAMED A LEADER BY RIS NEWS

Annual Ranking Pegs Appriss as a Top Player in Retail Across 22 Separate Categories

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Retail, the industry leader in retail performance improvement solutions, today announced that the company has been named a leader by RIS News as a part of the publication’s LeaderBoard 2020 study. The RIS News LeaderBoard is one of the retail industry’s most prestigious benchmark reports – ranking retail technology companies on customer satisfaction, performance, and value. Appriss Retail ranked as one of the top solution providers in 22 of 51 categories.

Among the categories where it ranked in the top 10 were:

Leaders in Quality of Support by Tier One & Midsize Retailers (#1)

Leaders in Return on Investment (#2)

Leaders in Recommendation (#2)

Leaders in Technology Innovation (#3)

Leaders in Quality of Service (#3)

Leaders in Quality of Support (#3)

Leaders in Overall Performance (#4)

Leaders in Software Reliability by Tier One & Midsize Retailers (#4)

Leaders in Ease of Administration & Maintenance (#5)

Customer Satisfaction for Mid-Size Vendors (#7)

Leaders in Total Cost of Operation (#7)

“2019 has been a hallmark year for Appriss Retail and this recognition marks the sixth accolade for the company over the past 12 months,” said Steve Prebble, president of Appriss Retail. “We’re humbled by this acknowledgement, and it makes me even more excited about what’s ahead in 2020 for Appriss Retail and its growing base of clients.”

The RIS News LeaderBoard has been published for 19 years. The survey is conducted, and results compiled, by Litchfield Research, an independent research company engaged by RIS News to ensure that the results are completely objective and accurately reflect the tone of the marketplace.

For more information about Appriss Retail, or to review the entire RIS News LeaderBoard 2020 report, please visit: https://risnews.com/file/RN15dee7a7dee121502332281/RISLeaderboard2020

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that drive action throughout the organization, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 150,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.

