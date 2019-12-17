Sun Kissed Acquisition, Hakuna, Launches New Premium Products for Holiday Shopping Season

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) (“Sun Kissed”, “SKDI”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, is excited to announce that its acquisition target (pending closing of already fully-executed agreement) and soon-to-be wholly-owned subsidiary, Hakuna Supply/Products Group, Inc. (“Hakuna” or “Hakuna Supply”), an award-winning high-quality CBD-based food, drink, and accessories producer located in California, has launched a new set of targeted premium holiday product bundles.



Hakuna is offering two powerful new product bundles for holiday shoppers:

The Hakuna Heavenly Holiday Bundle - https://hakunasupplycbd.com/product/hakuna-heavenly-holiday-bundle/

Cherry Blossom CBD Tea Box - https://hakunasupplycbd.com/product/cherry-blossom-cbd-tea-box-sampler/

If interested, please check out the Holiday Tab on Hakuna’s website: https://hakunasupplycbd.com/product-category/cbd-bundle-boxes/

Hakuna is an award-winning CBD-products company, currently nominated for “Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product” by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna was also just awarded “Runner Up” at the Los Angeles Coffee & Donut Festival People’s Choice Coffee Awards for 2019.

Hakuna generates significant revenues with a substantial distribution footprint, including over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market.

“We are gearing up for a strong holiday season,” commented Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed. “2019 has been a statement year for the CBD marketplace. And 2020 is expected to dramatically improve on that new high standard for overall growth. We are in the process of acquiring one of the top brands in the space, and we are excited to see Hakuna’s new high-quality holiday product bundles.”

According to Statista, estimated annual CBD usage rates in the USA are expected to rise from 6% of the adult population in 2018 to an explosive 25% within 3 years. CBD-based foods revenues are expected to hit $1.12 billion by 2025, or $3.72 billion if CBD-based beverages are included.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

Contact:

Target marketing agency

112 E 25th Street

New York, New York 10010

917-983-2268



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.