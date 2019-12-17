CloudJumper Announces Distribution Agreement with Crayon to Expand Access to Cloud Workspace® for Azure

Company Teams with Global IT Solution Distributor to Broaden Availability of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Powered by CloudJumper

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced a strategic partnership with Crayon, a leading global IT advisory firm in digital transformation services. CloudJumper’s partnership with Crayon combines the power of CloudJumper’s Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) for VDI and RDS workloads with the expertise of Crayon’s managed services and independent 'cloud economics' consulting practice.



CloudJumper and Crayon’s partnership bring new possibilities for customers and MSPs who want the flexibility of choice for management, security options and the ability to build their own value-add services suite leveraging WVD. Microsoft’s Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) brings new choices for customers who want more control of the managed services running on top of desktop and application virtualization solutions. Legacy VDI providers have historically served as a gatekeepers controlling the workstation management plane. CloudJumper brings to Azure WVD what the legacy vendors will not – the flexibility of controlling managed services on top of managed desktops.

The utility of Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) is exponentially enhanced through CloudJumper's Cloud Workspace Management Suite (CWMS). CWMS is an automation, orchestration workflow and policy solution to deploy, configure and manage WVD in real-time and at cloud scale. CWMS will instantly, and continually, optimize the customer’s Azure investment.

WVD is a complex collection of Azure services. CloudJumper simply funnels the hundreds of WVD setup options into a few key questions and then orchestrates and deploys a customized environment. With CloudJumper, the customer is just minutes away from deploying thousands of new WVD VMs– something that is not availale in a native Azure user interface (UI).

To provide additional support for this distribution partnership, CloudJumper's product development team has been working closely with Microsoft's WVD product team for over two years. As a result, CloudJumper is proud to be recognized as a Microsoft Preferred Solution Provider for WVD.

Microsoft Azure WVD provides customers with unique licensing options and operating system flexibility for Windows 10 and Windows 7 desktop virtualization. Windows 7 desktops can now be migrated to Azure WVD and receive up to 3 years extended security updates at no additional costs. New Windows 10 multi-session OS options are only offered in Azure. These OS choices along with the many complementary Azure PaaS management and security offerings can be securely delivered directly into the Azure tenant. Native Azure Management, supported by CWMS, means no redirection and no 3rd party vendor lock-in. This allows customers to leverage current Microsoft licensing instead of buying overlapping 3rd party tools.

The partnership with Crayon combines the unique strengths and expertise of CloudJumper and Crayon to deliver the next generation of Cloud DaaS and WaaS VDI and RDS desktop and application virtualization solutions.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon is in over 35 countries, providing more than 8,000 customers with strategic advice, consulting and managed services, and support with complex IT estates. Crayon has been the preeminent IT infrastructure consulting business in the Nordic region for more than 12 years, and has expanded its footprint in the US in the last two years.

“Crayon’s deep experience in all aspects of the digitalization journey helps ensure the success of the new partnership. We are pleased to combine CloudJumper’s advanced platform with Crayon’s unique SAM to Cloud Consultancy Services as companies take the next step in digital transformation with their move to Windows Virtual Desktop,” said Alex Picchietti, Global Director of Cloud Services for Crayon. “The wealth of expertise from both companies will support organizations making this important move to improve productivity and operational efficiency.”

“The advent of WVD and the partnership with a respected industry leader like Crayon extends the reach of our combined solutions globally,” said JD Helms, president of CloudJumper. “Customers are demanding choice and flexibility in their managed workspace providers and CloudJumper is uniquely positioned to do just that.”

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software company in the Cloud Workspace, WaaS, DaaS, VDI and RDS application and desktop virtualization industry. The Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) solution is cloud-agnostic and supports hybrid environments. The company has customers running in Microsoft Azure, Google, AWS and regional cloud providers – as well as on the leading hypervisors from VMware and Microsoft.

About Crayon

Crayon is a leading IT advisory firm in digital transformation services. With unique IP tools and skilled employees, Crayon helps optimize its clients' ROI from complex software technology investments. Crayon has deep experience within volume software licensing optimization, digital engineering, predictive analytics and assists clients every step of their digital transformation. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company has more than 1,400 employees in 45 offices worldwide.

