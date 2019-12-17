2019 Study on Real-World Data Capabilities: Benchmarking Pharma Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-World Data Capabilities: Benchmarking Pharma Companies (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The impact of real-world data (RWD) is growing but few companies are fully exploiting its potential across all clinical and commercial areas. While most companies are focusing their RWD efforts towards meeting the evidence requirements of payers, RWD is also being used to define clinical research and optimize market access and commercialization strategies.

As advancing digital technologies open new ways to integrate and interrogate structured and unstructured data, pharma must continue to invest in their RWD capabilities and overcome the internal and external barriers to progress.



In Real-World Data Capabilities: Benchmarking Pharma Companies (2019), experienced RWD executives from leading companies such as Pfizer, Sanofi, J&J, and Teva assess current RWD applications and identify the data collection, technology and evaluation capabilities that are essential to realizing the full value of RWD.



RWD experts tackle key questions:

How are RWD capabilities being leveraged to meet the demands of value-based healthcare?

Drug development? Clinical trial design? Patient experience management? Where are RWD capabilities being applied?

What technological upgrades and data science capabilities have been invested in to gain RWD competence and what analytical skills do companies need to develop?

What internal and external talents and expertise are required to optimize RWD capabilities and can they be acquired?

What are the necessary changes to cross-functional communication/collaboration within organizations to ensure the successful adoption of RWD capabilities?

Case studies included:

Novartis center of excellence for RWE

Sanofi invests in the Darwin platform

Pfizer and Concerto HealthAI for RWE generation

The OHDSI project

IMI Harmony's pre-competitive collaboration

What to expect:

A detailed report revealing the insights of pharma industry experts for building and exploiting RWD capabilities across a company's organization

An examination of 8 key issues drug developers need to understand to fully optimize RWD

17 targeted questions put to industry experts

Their perceptive responses that provide 60 insights supported by 136 directly quoted comments

Companies Mentioned



Concerto HealthAI

IMI Harmony

J&J

Pfizer

Sanofi

Teva

