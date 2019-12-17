Worthington Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $827.6 million and net earnings of $52.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended November 30, 2019. Net earnings for the current quarter benefited from a pre-tax gain of $23.1 million, or $0.33 per share, recorded in equity income related to the sale of the international operations of the WAVE joint venture. Estimated current quarter inventory holding losses in Steel Processing were $6.5 million, or $0.09 per share. In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported net sales of $958.2 million and net earnings of $34.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. Estimated inventory holding gains of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter were largely offset by pre-tax restructuring charges of $0.4 million.



Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2Q 2020 1Q 2020 2Q 2019 6M 2020 6M 2019 Net sales $ 827.6 $ 855.9 $ 958.2 $ 1,683.5 $ 1,946.3 Operating income (loss) 32.1 (14.6 ) 35.9 17.5 86.8 Equity income 47.3 24.8 21.1 72.1 51.1 Net earnings (loss) 52.1 (4.8 ) 34.0 47.3 88.9 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.93 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.57 $ 0.84 $ 1.48

“We delivered solid results for the quarter despite some market softness and challenging conditions in steel pricing,” said John McConnell, Chairman and CEO. “Pressure Cylinders volumes were up, led by strong demand in the consumer products and oil and gas businesses. Overall, we returned to year-over-year earnings growth for the quarter and I’m pleased with the way our teams continue to perform in markets that are being impacted by trade wars and economic uncertainty.”



Consolidated Quarterly Results



Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $827.6 million, down 14% from the comparable quarter in the prior year, when net sales were $958.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average direct selling prices due to a decline in the market price of steel and lower direct volume in Steel Processing.



Gross margin decreased $0.3 million from the prior year quarter to $120.6 million as higher contributions from Pressure Cylinders were largely offset by declines at Steel Processing.

Operating income for the current quarter was down $3.7 million from the prior year quarter to $32.1 million. The combined impact of lower gross margin and higher SG&A expense drove the decline.

Interest expense was $7.3 million for the current quarter, compared to $9.5 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due primarily to lower average debt levels and lower average interest rates resulting from the debt refinancing transactions completed earlier in the year.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures increased $26.3 million over the prior year quarter to $47.3 million. The current quarter included a pre-tax gain of $23.1 million at WAVE related to the sale of the international operations. The remaining increase was primarily due to a $5.4 million increase in equity income from ClarkDietrich, driven by improved margins and increased volumes, but was partially offset by lower results at Serviacero. The current quarter was also negatively impacted by $1.5 million of losses related to our retained interest in the newly-formed Cabs company, which consisted primarily of transaction-related expenses incurred at the new company. The Company received cash distributions of $27.5 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter.

Income tax expense was $15.9 million in the current quarter compared to $11.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due primarily to higher earnings associated with the $23.1 million gain recognized at WAVE. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an estimated annual effective income tax rate of 24.8% versus 23.4% in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total debt was down slightly from August 31, 2019 to $698.8 million and the Company had $72.3 million of cash on hand at quarter-end.

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $516.9 million, down 19%, or $118.1 million, from the comparable prior year quarter driven by lower average selling prices and lower direct volume, partially offset by higher toll volume. Operating income of $17.2 million was $7.8 million less than the prior year quarter due to the unfavorable impact of inventory holding losses and lower direct volume, partially offset by improved direct spreads and higher toll volume. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 49% to 51% in the current quarter, compared to 56% to 44% in the prior year quarter.

Pressure Cylinders’ net sales totaled $290.1 million, down 1%, or $4.3 million, from the comparable prior year quarter due to the impact of divestitures and lower volumes in the industrial products business, partially offset by higher volumes in both the consumer products and oil and gas equipment businesses. Operating income of $15.6 million was $0.9 million higher than the prior year quarter as the impact of higher volumes in consumer products and overall improvements in oil and gas equipment more than offset the unfavorable impact of lower volumes in the industrial products business.

Recent Developments

On Sept. 30, 2019, WAVE completed the sale of its international operations to Knauf International GmbH resulting in a pre-tax gain of $23.1 million in equity income.





On Oct. 7, 2019, the Company purchased the operating assets of Heidtman’s pickling and slitting facility in Cleveland, Ohio for $29.6 million.





On Nov. 1, 2019, the Company contributed substantially all of the net assets of the former Engineered Cabs segment to a newly-formed company that simultaneously acquired another cabs manufacturer. In exchange for the contributed net assets, the Company received a 20% minority ownership interest in the new company.

Outlook

“The Company is operating well, and we are optimistic about our momentum going forward,” McConnell said. “We believe most of our markets should remain steady but do anticipate continued weakness in Europe and will remain focused on driving future improvement through solid execution of our strategies.”

Conference Call

Worthington will review fiscal 2020 second quarter results during its quarterly conference call on December 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch® and Well-X-Trol®. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 54 facilities in 15 states and six countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Statements by the Company relating to outlook, strategy or business plans; future or expected growth, growth potential, forward momentum, performance, competitive position, sales, volumes, cash flows, earnings, margins, balance sheet strengths, debt, financial condition or other financial measures; pricing trends for raw materials and finished goods and the impact of pricing changes; the ability to improve or maintain margins; expected demand or demand trends for the Company or its markets; additions to product lines and opportunities to participate in new markets; expected benefits from Transformation and innovation efforts; the ability to improve performance and competitive position at the Company’s operations; anticipated working capital needs, capital expenditures and asset sales; anticipated improvements and efficiencies in costs, operations, sales, inventory management, sourcing and the supply chain and the results thereof; projected profitability potential; the ability to make acquisitions and the projected timing, results, benefits, costs, charges and expenditures related to acquisitions, joint ventures, headcount reductions and facility dispositions, shutdowns and consolidations; projected capacity and the alignment of operations with demand; the ability to operate profitably and generate cash in down markets; the ability to capture and maintain market share and to develop or take advantage of future opportunities, customer initiatives, new businesses, new products and new markets; expectations for Company and customer inventories, jobs and orders; expectations for the economy and markets or improvements therein; expectations for generating improving and sustainable earnings, earnings potential, margins or shareholder value; effects of judicial rulings; and other non-historical matters constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Act. Because they are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Any number of factors could affect actual results, including, without limitation, the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally and within major product markets, including a recurrent slowing economy; the effect of conditions in national and worldwide financial markets; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting the Company’s products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; lower oil prices as a factor in demand for products; product demand and pricing; changes in product mix, product substitution and market acceptance of the Company’s products; fluctuations in the pricing, quality or availability of raw materials (particularly steel), supplies, transportation, utilities and other items required by operations; the outcome of adverse claims experience with respect to workers’ compensation, product recalls or product liability, casualty events or other matters; effects of facility closures and the consolidation of operations; the effect of financial difficulties, consolidation and other changes within the steel, automotive, construction, oil and gas, and other industries in which the Company participates; failure to maintain appropriate levels of inventories; financial difficulties (including bankruptcy filings) of original equipment manufacturers, end-users and customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and others with whom the Company does business; the ability to realize targeted expense reductions from headcount reductions, facility closures and other cost reduction efforts; the ability to realize cost savings and operational, sales and sourcing improvements and efficiencies, and other expected benefits from Transformation initiatives, on a timely basis; the overall success of, and the ability to integrate, newly-acquired businesses and joint ventures, maintain and develop their customers, and achieve synergies and other expected benefits and cost savings therefrom; capacity levels and efficiencies, within facilities, within major product markets and within the industries in which the Company participates as a whole; the effect of disruption in the business of suppliers, customers, facilities and shipping operations due to adverse weather, casualty events, equipment breakdowns, interruption in utility services, civil unrest, international conflicts, terrorist activities or other causes; changes in customer demand, inventories, spending patterns, product choices, and supplier choices; risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability, foreign currency exchange rate exposure and the acceptance of the Company’s products in global markets; the ability to improve and maintain processes and business practices to keep pace with the economic, competitive and technological environment; deviation of actual results from estimates and/or assumptions used by the Company in the application of its significant accounting policies; level of imports and import prices in the Company’s markets; the impact of judicial rulings and governmental regulations, both in the United States and abroad, including those adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental agencies as contemplated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010; the effect of healthcare laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws which may increase the Company’s healthcare and other costs and negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; cyber security risks; the effects of privacy and information security laws and standards; and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in “Part I – Item 1A. – Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019.





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 827,637 $ 958,226 $ 1,683,496 $ 1,946,333 Cost of goods sold 707,026 837,292 1,445,594 1,682,402 Gross margin 120,611 120,934 237,902 263,931 Selling, general and administrative expense 88,543 84,668 179,366 175,309 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 40,601 2,381 Restructuring and other expense (income), net (50 ) 402 405 (534 ) Operating income 32,118 35,864 17,530 86,775 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 636 1,432 1,331 1,697 Interest expense (7,315 ) (9,472 ) (16,795 ) (19,200 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (4,034 ) - Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 47,346 21,087 72,113 51,095 Earnings before income taxes 72,785 48,911 70,145 120,367 Income tax expense 15,863 11,119 15,678 25,617 Net earnings 56,922 37,792 54,467 94,750 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,836 3,790 7,157 5,806 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 52,086 $ 34,002 $ 47,310 $ 88,944 Basic Average common shares outstanding 55,059 57,716 55,150 58,226 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.95 $ 0.59 $ 0.86 $ 1.53 Diluted Average common shares outstanding 56,072 59,338 56,205 60,013 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.93 $ 0.57 $ 0.84 $ 1.48 Common shares outstanding at end of period 55,094 56,957 55,094 56,957 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.48 $ 0.46





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) November 30, May 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,260 $ 92,363 Receivables, less allowances of $1,407 and $1,150 at November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019, respectively 477,228 501,944 Inventories: Raw materials 190,310 268,607 Work in process 82,400 113,848 Finished products 107,077 101,825 Total inventories 379,787 484,280 Income taxes receivable 12,557 10,894 Assets held for sale 1,731 6,924 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,083 69,508 Total current assets 1,010,646 1,165,913 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 225,791 214,930 Operating lease assets 37,864 - Goodwill 341,850 334,607 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $92,889 and $87,759 at November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019, respectively 190,703 196,059 Other assets 33,612 20,623 Property, plant and equipment: Land 23,028 23,996 Buildings and improvements 301,713 310,112 Machinery and equipment 1,043,314 1,049,068 Construction in progress 58,039 49,423 Total property, plant and equipment 1,426,094 1,432,599 Less: accumulated depreciation 857,599 853,935 Total property, plant and equipment, net 568,495 578,664 Total assets $ 2,408,961 $ 2,510,796 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 330,959 $ 393,517 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 62,932 78,155 Dividends payable 14,364 14,431 Other accrued items 54,102 59,810 Current operating lease liabilities 11,201 - Income taxes payable 33 1,164 Current maturities of long-term debt 272 150,943 Total current liabilities 473,863 698,020 Other liabilities 72,639 69,976 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 97,243 121,948 Long-term debt 698,531 598,356 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 30,065 - Deferred income taxes, net 77,877 74,102 Total liabilities 1,450,218 1,562,402 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 835,891 831,246 Noncontrolling interests 122,852 117,148 Total equity 958,743 948,394 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,408,961 $ 2,510,796





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 56,922 $ 37,792 $ 54,467 $ 94,750 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,596 23,525 46,773 48,018 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 40,601 2,381 Provision for deferred income taxes 6,843 3,289 3,345 22,223 Bad debt expense 143 32 311 253 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (19,879 ) 14,182 (14,797 ) 4,163 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (17 ) (312 ) 601 2,403 Stock-based compensation 3,280 3,456 7,275 6,612 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 4,034 - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (5,456 ) 40,838 9,525 54,247 Inventories 43,601 5,866 87,883 (37,471 ) Accounts payable (20,743 ) (72,974 ) (57,977 ) (70,160 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits 9,619 3,556 (13,596 ) (27,378 ) Other operating items, net 7,251 (14,546 ) 84 (24,892 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 104,160 44,704 168,529 75,149 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (28,381 ) (21,741 ) (50,555 ) (41,175 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (29,283 ) - (29,283 ) - Distributions from unconsolidated affiliate - 55,201 - 55,201 Proceeds from sale of assets 23 170 9,199 20,447 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (57,641 ) 33,630 (70,639 ) 34,473 Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs (134 ) - 101,464 - Principal payments on long-term obligations and debt redemption costs (490 ) (371 ) (154,467 ) (801 ) Payments for issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings (3,811 ) (658 ) (7,024 ) (4,749 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests (1,453 ) (4,007 ) (1,453 ) (6,327 ) Repurchase of common shares - (63,581 ) (29,599 ) (100,433 ) Dividends paid (13,954 ) (13,533 ) (26,914 ) (26,252 ) Net cash used by financing activities (19,842 ) (82,150 ) (117,993 ) (138,562 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 26,677 (3,816 ) (20,103 ) (28,940 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,583 96,843 92,363 121,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 72,260 $ 93,027 $ 72,260 $ 93,027





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume) This supplemental information is provided to assist in the analysis of the results of operations. Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Volume: Steel Processing (tons) 1,004,847 950,977 1,896,234 1,934,067 Pressure Cylinders (units) 21,608,356 20,143,311 41,792,044 41,942,409 Net sales: Steel Processing $ 516,937 $ 635,043 $ 1,040,312 $ 1,295,530 Pressure Cylinders 290,136 294,447 594,532 594,800 Other 20,564 28,736 48,652 56,003 Total net sales $ 827,637 $ 958,226 $ 1,683,496 $ 1,946,333 Material cost: Steel Processing $ 370,760 $ 482,915 $ 767,202 $ 961,002 Pressure Cylinders 127,112 133,442 253,982 272,186 Selling, general and administrative expense: Steel Processing $ 37,482 $ 33,959 $ 72,998 $ 73,996 Pressure Cylinders 48,749 44,805 95,215 91,578 Other 2,312 5,904 11,153 9,735 Total selling, general and administrative expense $ 88,543 $ 84,668 $ 179,366 $ 175,309 Operating income (loss): Steel Processing $ 17,172 $ 25,016 $ 23,340 $ 64,676 Pressure Cylinders 15,647 14,758 45,270 29,491 Other (701 ) (3,910 ) (51,080 ) (7,392 ) Total operating income $ 32,118 $ 35,864 $ 17,530 $ 86,775 Equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate: WAVE $ 41,738 $ 18,419 $ 65,655 $ 40,427 ClarkDietrich 4,917 (460 ) 9,007 3,014 Serviacero Worthington 803 2,639 1,557 6,256 ArtiFlex 1,134 412 1,340 1,163 Other (1,246 ) 77 (5,446 ) 235 Total equity income $ 47,346 $ 21,087 $ 72,113 $ 51,095





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume) The following provides detail of Pressure Cylinders volume and net sales by principal class of products. Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Volume (units): Consumer products 18,675,057 16,980,934 35,573,447 34,709,912 Industrial products 2,932,923 3,162,063 6,217,378 7,231,559 Oil & gas equipment 376 314 1,219 938 Total Pressure Cylinders 21,608,356 20,143,311 41,792,044 41,942,409 Net sales: Consumer products $ 128,065 $ 117,194 $ 247,545 $ 234,017 Industrial products 130,334 152,018 282,952 304,865 Oil & gas equipment 31,737 25,235 64,035 55,918 Total Pressure Cylinders $ 290,136 $ 294,447 $ 594,532 $ 594,800 The following provides detail of impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring and other expense (income), net included in operating income by segment. Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Impairment of long-lived assets: Steel Processing $ - $ - $ - $ - Pressure Cylinders - - - 2,381 Other - - 40,601 - Total impairment of long-lived assets $ - $ - $ 40,601 $ 2,381 Restructuring and other expense (income), net: Steel Processing $ - $ - $ (26 ) $ (9 ) Pressure Cylinders - 402 - (525 ) Other (50 ) - 431 - Total restructuring and other expense (income), net $ (50 ) $ 402 $ 405 $ (534 )





