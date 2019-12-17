There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,166 in the last 365 days.

Worthington Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $827.6 million and net earnings of $52.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended November 30, 2019.  Net earnings for the current quarter benefited from a pre-tax gain of $23.1 million, or $0.33 per share, recorded in equity income related to the sale of the international operations of the WAVE joint venture.  Estimated current quarter inventory holding losses in Steel Processing were $6.5 million, or $0.09 per share.  In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported net sales of $958.2 million and net earnings of $34.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share.  Estimated inventory holding gains of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter were largely offset by pre-tax restructuring charges of $0.4 million.

Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

  2Q 2020     1Q 2020     2Q 2019     6M 2020     6M 2019  
Net sales $ 827.6     $ 855.9     $ 958.2     $ 1,683.5     $ 1,946.3  
Operating income (loss)   32.1       (14.6 )     35.9       17.5       86.8  
Equity income   47.3       24.8       21.1       72.1       51.1  
Net earnings (loss)   52.1       (4.8 )     34.0       47.3       88.9  
Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.93     $ (0.09 )   $ 0.57     $ 0.84     $ 1.48  
                                       

“We delivered solid results for the quarter despite some market softness and challenging conditions in steel pricing,” said John McConnell, Chairman and CEO.  “Pressure Cylinders volumes were up, led by strong demand in the consumer products and oil and gas businesses.  Overall, we returned to year-over-year earnings growth for the quarter and I’m pleased with the way our teams continue to perform in markets that are being impacted by trade wars and economic uncertainty.”   

Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $827.6 million, down 14% from the comparable quarter in the prior year, when net sales were $958.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average direct selling prices due to a decline in the market price of steel and lower direct volume in Steel Processing.
                                                                         
Gross margin decreased $0.3 million from the prior year quarter to $120.6 million as higher contributions from Pressure Cylinders were largely offset by declines at Steel Processing.

Operating income for the current quarter was down $3.7 million from the prior year quarter to $32.1 million.  The combined impact of lower gross margin and higher SG&A expense drove the decline. 

Interest expense was $7.3 million for the current quarter, compared to $9.5 million in the prior year quarter.  The decrease was due primarily to lower average debt levels and lower average interest rates resulting from the debt refinancing transactions completed earlier in the year.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures increased $26.3 million over the prior year quarter to $47.3 million.  The current quarter included a pre-tax gain of $23.1 million at WAVE related to the sale of the international operations.  The remaining increase was primarily due to a $5.4 million increase in equity income from ClarkDietrich, driven by improved margins and increased volumes, but was partially offset by lower results at Serviacero.  The current quarter was also negatively impacted by $1.5 million of losses related to our retained interest in the newly-formed Cabs company, which consisted primarily of transaction-related expenses incurred at the new company.  The Company received cash distributions of $27.5 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter.

Income tax expense was $15.9 million in the current quarter compared to $11.1 million in the prior year quarter.  The increase was due primarily to higher earnings associated with the $23.1 million gain recognized at WAVE.  Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an estimated annual effective income tax rate of 24.8% versus 23.4% in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total debt was down slightly from August 31, 2019 to $698.8 million and the Company had $72.3 million of cash on hand at quarter-end. 

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $516.9 million, down 19%, or $118.1 million, from the comparable prior year quarter driven by lower average selling prices and lower direct volume, partially offset by higher toll volume.  Operating income of $17.2 million was $7.8 million less than the prior year quarter due to the unfavorable impact of inventory holding losses and lower direct volume, partially offset by improved direct spreads and higher toll volume.  The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 49% to 51% in the current quarter, compared to 56% to 44% in the prior year quarter.

Pressure Cylinders’ net sales totaled $290.1 million, down 1%, or $4.3 million, from the comparable prior year quarter due to the impact of divestitures and lower volumes in the industrial products business, partially offset by higher volumes in both the consumer products and oil and gas equipment businesses.  Operating income of $15.6 million was $0.9 million higher than the prior year quarter as the impact of higher volumes in consumer products and overall improvements in oil and gas equipment more than offset the unfavorable impact of lower volumes in the industrial products business.

Recent Developments

  • On Sept. 30, 2019, WAVE completed the sale of its international operations to Knauf International GmbH resulting in a pre-tax gain of $23.1 million in equity income.

  • On Oct. 7, 2019, the Company purchased the operating assets of Heidtman’s pickling and slitting facility in Cleveland, Ohio for $29.6 million. 

  • On Nov. 1, 2019, the Company contributed substantially all of the net assets of the former Engineered Cabs segment to a newly-formed company that simultaneously acquired another cabs manufacturer.  In exchange for the contributed net assets, the Company received a 20% minority ownership interest in the new company. 

Outlook

“The Company is operating well, and we are optimistic about our momentum going forward,” McConnell said.  “We believe most of our markets should remain steady but do anticipate continued weakness in Europe and will remain focused on driving future improvement through solid execution of our strategies.”

Conference Call

Worthington will review fiscal 2020 second quarter results during its quarterly conference call on December 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time.  Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

About Worthington Industries 

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch® and Well-X-Trol®. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 54 facilities in 15 states and six countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities. 

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Statements by the Company relating to outlook, strategy or business plans; future or expected growth, growth potential, forward momentum, performance, competitive position, sales, volumes, cash flows, earnings, margins, balance sheet strengths, debt, financial condition or other financial measures; pricing trends for raw materials and finished goods and the impact of pricing changes; the ability to improve or maintain margins; expected demand or demand trends for the Company or its markets; additions to product lines and opportunities to participate in new markets; expected benefits from Transformation and innovation efforts; the ability to improve performance and competitive position at the Company’s operations; anticipated working capital needs, capital expenditures and asset sales; anticipated improvements and efficiencies in costs, operations, sales, inventory management, sourcing and the supply chain and the results thereof; projected profitability potential; the ability to make acquisitions and the projected timing, results, benefits, costs, charges and expenditures related to acquisitions, joint ventures, headcount reductions and facility dispositions, shutdowns and consolidations; projected capacity and the alignment of operations with demand; the ability to operate profitably and generate cash in down markets; the ability to capture and maintain market share and to develop or take advantage of future opportunities, customer initiatives, new businesses, new products and new markets; expectations for Company and customer inventories, jobs and orders; expectations for the economy and markets or improvements therein; expectations for generating improving and sustainable earnings, earnings potential, margins or shareholder value; effects of judicial rulings; and other non-historical matters constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Act. Because they are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Any number of factors could affect actual results, including, without limitation, the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally and within major product markets, including a recurrent slowing economy; the effect of conditions in national and worldwide financial markets; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting the Company’s products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; lower oil prices as a factor in demand for products; product demand and pricing; changes in product mix, product substitution and market acceptance of the Company’s products; fluctuations in the pricing, quality or availability of raw materials (particularly steel), supplies, transportation, utilities and other items required by operations; the outcome of adverse claims experience with respect to workers’ compensation, product recalls or product liability, casualty events or other matters; effects of facility closures and the consolidation of operations; the effect of financial difficulties, consolidation and other changes within the steel, automotive, construction, oil and gas, and other industries in which the Company participates; failure to maintain appropriate levels of inventories; financial difficulties (including bankruptcy filings) of original equipment manufacturers, end-users and customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and others with whom the Company does business; the ability to realize targeted expense reductions from headcount reductions, facility closures and other cost reduction efforts; the ability to realize cost savings and operational, sales and sourcing improvements and efficiencies, and other expected benefits from Transformation initiatives, on a timely basis; the overall success of, and the ability to integrate, newly-acquired businesses and joint ventures, maintain and develop their customers, and achieve synergies and other expected benefits and cost savings therefrom; capacity levels and efficiencies, within facilities, within major product markets and within the industries in which the Company participates as a whole; the effect of disruption in the business of suppliers, customers, facilities and shipping operations due to adverse weather, casualty events, equipment breakdowns, interruption in utility services, civil unrest, international conflicts, terrorist activities or other causes; changes in customer demand, inventories, spending patterns, product choices, and supplier choices; risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability, foreign currency exchange rate exposure and the acceptance of the Company’s products in global markets; the ability to improve and maintain processes and business practices to keep pace with the economic, competitive and technological environment; deviation of actual results from estimates and/or assumptions used by the Company in the application of its significant accounting policies; level of imports and import prices in the Company’s markets; the impact of judicial rulings and governmental regulations, both in the United States and abroad, including those adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental agencies as contemplated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010; the effect of healthcare laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws which may increase the Company’s healthcare and other costs and negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; cyber security risks; the effects of privacy and information security laws and standards; and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in “Part I – Item 1A. – Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019.


           
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
November 30, 		    Six Months Ended
November 30, 		 
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net sales $ 827,637     $ 958,226     $ 1,683,496     $ 1,946,333  
Cost of goods sold   707,026       837,292       1,445,594       1,682,402  
Gross margin   120,611       120,934       237,902       263,931  
Selling, general and administrative expense   88,543       84,668       179,366       175,309  
Impairment of long-lived assets   -       -       40,601       2,381  
Restructuring and other expense (income), net   (50 )     402       405       (534 )
Operating income   32,118       35,864       17,530       86,775  
Other income (expense):                              
Miscellaneous income, net   636       1,432       1,331       1,697  
Interest expense   (7,315 )     (9,472 )     (16,795 )     (19,200 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       (4,034 )     -  
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates   47,346       21,087       72,113       51,095  
Earnings before income taxes   72,785       48,911       70,145       120,367  
Income tax expense   15,863       11,119       15,678       25,617  
Net earnings   56,922       37,792       54,467       94,750  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   4,836       3,790       7,157       5,806  
Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 52,086     $ 34,002     $ 47,310     $ 88,944  
                               
Basic                              
Average common shares outstanding   55,059       57,716       55,150       58,226  
Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.95     $ 0.59     $ 0.86     $ 1.53  
                               
Diluted                              
Average common shares outstanding   56,072       59,338       56,205       60,013  
Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.93     $ 0.57     $ 0.84     $ 1.48  
                               
                               
Common shares outstanding at end of period   55,094       56,957       55,094       56,957  
                               
Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.24     $ 0.23     $ 0.48     $ 0.46  


       
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
       
  November 30,   May 31,
  2019   2019
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,260   $ 92,363
Receivables, less allowances of $1,407 and $1,150 at November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019, respectively   477,228     501,944
Inventories:          
Raw materials   190,310     268,607
Work in process   82,400     113,848
Finished products   107,077     101,825
Total inventories   379,787     484,280
Income taxes receivable   12,557     10,894
Assets held for sale   1,731     6,924
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   67,083     69,508
Total current assets   1,010,646     1,165,913
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates   225,791     214,930
Operating lease assets   37,864     -
Goodwill   341,850     334,607
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $92,889 and $87,759 at November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019, respectively   190,703     196,059
Other assets   33,612     20,623
Property, plant and equipment:          
Land   23,028     23,996
Buildings and improvements   301,713     310,112
Machinery and equipment   1,043,314     1,049,068
Construction in progress   58,039     49,423
Total property, plant and equipment   1,426,094     1,432,599
Less: accumulated depreciation   857,599     853,935
Total property, plant and equipment, net   568,495     578,664
Total assets $ 2,408,961   $ 2,510,796
           
Liabilities and equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 330,959   $ 393,517
Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes   62,932     78,155
Dividends payable   14,364     14,431
Other accrued items   54,102     59,810
Current operating lease liabilities   11,201     -
Income taxes payable   33     1,164
Current maturities of long-term debt   272     150,943
Total current liabilities   473,863     698,020
Other liabilities   72,639     69,976
Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   97,243     121,948
Long-term debt   698,531     598,356
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   30,065     -
Deferred income taxes, net   77,877     74,102
Total liabilities   1,450,218     1,562,402
Shareholders' equity - controlling interest   835,891     831,246
Noncontrolling interests   122,852     117,148
Total equity   958,743     948,394
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,408,961   $ 2,510,796


 
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
November 30, 		    Six Months Ended
November 30, 		 
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Operating activities:                              
Net earnings $ 56,922     $ 37,792     $ 54,467     $ 94,750  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:                              
Depreciation and amortization   22,596       23,525       46,773       48,018  
Impairment of long-lived assets   -       -       40,601       2,381  
Provision for deferred income taxes   6,843       3,289       3,345       22,223  
Bad debt expense   143       32       311       253  
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions   (19,879 )     14,182       (14,797 )     4,163  
Net (gain) loss on sale of assets   (17 )     (312 )     601       2,403  
Stock-based compensation   3,280       3,456       7,275       6,612  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       4,034       -  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:                              
Receivables   (5,456 )     40,838       9,525       54,247  
Inventories   43,601       5,866       87,883       (37,471 )
Accounts payable   (20,743 )     (72,974 )     (57,977 )     (70,160 )
Accrued compensation and employee benefits   9,619       3,556       (13,596 )     (27,378 )
Other operating items, net   7,251       (14,546 )     84       (24,892 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   104,160       44,704       168,529       75,149  
                               
Investing activities:                              
Investment in property, plant and equipment   (28,381 )     (21,741 )     (50,555 )     (41,175 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (29,283 )     -       (29,283 )     -  
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliate   -       55,201       -       55,201  
Proceeds from sale of assets   23       170       9,199       20,447  
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities   (57,641 )     33,630       (70,639 )     34,473  
                               
Financing activities:                              
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs   (134 )     -       101,464       -  
Principal payments on long-term obligations and debt redemption costs   (490 )     (371 )     (154,467 )     (801 )
Payments for issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings   (3,811 )     (658 )     (7,024 )     (4,749 )
Payments to noncontrolling interests   (1,453 )     (4,007 )     (1,453 )     (6,327 )
Repurchase of common shares   -       (63,581 )     (29,599 )     (100,433 )
Dividends paid   (13,954 )     (13,533 )     (26,914 )     (26,252 )
Net cash used by financing activities   (19,842 )     (82,150 )     (117,993 )     (138,562 )
                               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   26,677       (3,816 )     (20,103 )     (28,940 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   45,583       96,843       92,363       121,967  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 72,260     $ 93,027     $ 72,260     $ 93,027  


   
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(In thousands, except volume) 		 
   
This supplemental information is provided to assist in the analysis of the results of operations.  
   
   
  Three Months Ended
November 30, 		    Six Months Ended
November 30, 		 
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Volume:                              
Steel Processing (tons)   1,004,847       950,977       1,896,234       1,934,067  
Pressure Cylinders (units)   21,608,356       20,143,311       41,792,044       41,942,409  
                               
Net sales:                              
Steel Processing $ 516,937     $ 635,043     $ 1,040,312     $ 1,295,530  
Pressure Cylinders   290,136       294,447       594,532       594,800  
Other   20,564       28,736       48,652       56,003  
Total net sales $ 827,637     $ 958,226     $ 1,683,496     $ 1,946,333  
                               
Material cost:                              
Steel Processing $ 370,760     $ 482,915     $ 767,202     $ 961,002  
Pressure Cylinders   127,112       133,442       253,982       272,186  
                               
Selling, general and administrative expense:                              
Steel Processing $ 37,482     $ 33,959     $ 72,998     $ 73,996  
Pressure Cylinders   48,749       44,805       95,215       91,578  
Other   2,312       5,904       11,153       9,735  
Total selling, general and administrative expense $ 88,543     $ 84,668     $ 179,366     $ 175,309  
                               
Operating income (loss):                              
Steel Processing $ 17,172     $ 25,016     $ 23,340     $ 64,676  
Pressure Cylinders   15,647       14,758       45,270       29,491  
Other   (701 )     (3,910 )     (51,080 )     (7,392 )
Total operating income $ 32,118     $ 35,864     $ 17,530     $ 86,775  
                               
Equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate:                              
WAVE $ 41,738     $ 18,419     $ 65,655     $ 40,427  
ClarkDietrich   4,917       (460 )     9,007       3,014  
Serviacero Worthington   803       2,639       1,557       6,256  
ArtiFlex   1,134       412       1,340       1,163  
Other   (1,246 )     77       (5,446 )     235  
Total equity income $ 47,346     $ 21,087     $ 72,113     $ 51,095  


   
 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(In thousands, except volume) 		 
   
The following provides detail of Pressure Cylinders volume and net sales by principal class of products.  
   
  Three Months Ended
November 30, 		    Six Months Ended
November 30, 		 
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Volume (units):                              
Consumer products   18,675,057       16,980,934       35,573,447       34,709,912  
Industrial products   2,932,923       3,162,063       6,217,378       7,231,559  
Oil & gas equipment   376       314       1,219       938  
Total Pressure Cylinders   21,608,356       20,143,311       41,792,044       41,942,409  
                               
Net sales:                              
Consumer products $ 128,065     $ 117,194     $ 247,545     $ 234,017  
Industrial products   130,334       152,018       282,952       304,865  
Oil & gas equipment   31,737       25,235       64,035       55,918  
Total Pressure Cylinders $ 290,136     $ 294,447     $ 594,532     $ 594,800  
   
   
The following provides detail of impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring and other expense (income), net included in operating income by segment.  
   
  Three Months Ended
November 30, 		    Six Months Ended
November 30, 		 
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Impairment of long-lived assets:                              
Steel Processing $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Pressure Cylinders   -       -       -       2,381  
Other   -       -       40,601       -  
Total impairment of long-lived assets $ -     $ -     $ 40,601     $ 2,381  
                               
Restructuring and other expense (income), net:                              
Steel Processing $ -     $ -     $ (26 )   $ (9 )
Pressure Cylinders   -       402       -       (525 )
Other   (50 )     -       431       -  
Total restructuring and other expense (income), net $ (50 )   $ 402     $ 405     $ (534 )


 

Contacts:
SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM
VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT
614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com

MARCUS A. ROGIER
TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonIndustries.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.