Preterm Birth Control Market 2025 | Analytical Overview by Top Brands | CooperSurgical, Inc.,MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC.

The global preterm birth control market is expected to reach US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,190.5 in 2017.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018-2025.

Regulatory authorities such as Food & Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA) and others has consistently shown a tough stance towards pharmaceutical can biotechnology manufacturers. The market players must comply with the requirement and guidelines of FDA and other regulatory authorities and should constantly keep a check over time to time changes made in these guidelines.

The manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices must abide by these regulations pertaining to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) as well as good laboratory practices (GLP) in order to assure proper design, monitoring, and control of manufacturing processes and facilities. Furthermore, any deviations from the registered protocols, demands and requirements of these guidance leads to termination of the clinical trials undertaken by the pharmaceutical companies.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global preterm birth control market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth. The global preterm birth control market is witnessing a sheer rise in the current scenario and is expected to expand in the coming years. Increasing investments in R&D and initiatives undertaken towards to prevent the increasing number of preterm births is one of the major factor to propel the growth of preterm birth control market. However, ethical issues leading to shortage of pregnant females to conduct clinical trials for development of therapeutics in the market is expected to hinder the market growth.

A number of government and non-government organizations are engaged increasing awareness about preterm birth in various countries across the globe. Organizations such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has implemented strategies to reduce preterm births. These strategies include provision of healthcare services before and between pregnancies; determining population at the risk of preterm delivery and provide immediate treatment, discouraging deliveries before 39 weeks without a medical need; and preventing unintended pregnancies by waiting for at least 18 months between pregnancies. Moreover, The WHO is also working towards creating awareness about preterm birth control through various initiative to provide care to premature babies and prevent preterm births by 2030. The rising initiatives are thus expected to foster the growth of global preterm birth control market. However, the stringent regulations enforced by healthcare governing bodies to perform birth control tests during the pregnancy due social and ethical issues as well as the underlying risks with these tests are thus expected to bring in new therapies and products in the market for preterm birth control.

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Additionally, FDA also requires strong safety monitoring and a strict dispensing plan to be followed by the manufacturer. Non-compliance by the manufacturers affects the sales of the products in the market and may lead to the recalls for marketed products due to instances recorded for deficit of the promises in the function and performance of the product or therapeutic may tarnish the company’s reputation risking its future growth. In case of clinical trials for development of therapeutics for preterm birth control, the FDA and other regulatory bodies have strict regulations due to which it is difficult for the manufacturers to pool in pregnant patients generating lack of working models. This in turn results into rejection of trials and can thus act as hindrance to the market growth.

Product Insights

The pre-term birth control market by treatment method is segmented into pharmaceutical treatment and devices. The pharmaceutical treatment segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of 55.6% in 2017. The market for pharmaceutical treatment is anticipated to surge during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, at a significant rate.

