OJ L325 bicycles newcomer review initiation​

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2149 of 13 December 2019 initiating a new exporter review of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1379 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of bicycles originating in the People’s Republic of China for one Chinese exporting producer, repealing the duty with regard to imports from that exporting producer and making these imports subject to registration

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2149 of 13 December 2019 initiating a new exporter review of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1379 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of bicycles originating in the People’s Republic of China for one Chinese exporting producer, repealing the duty with regard to imports from that exporting producer and making these imports subject to registration

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2149 of 13 December 2019 initiating a new exporter review of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1379 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of bicycles originating in the People’s Republic of China for one Chinese exporting producer, repealing the duty with regard to imports from that exporting producer and making these imports subject to registration

C/2019/8840

OJ L 325, 16.12.2019, p. 159–164 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)

ELI: http://data.europa.eu/eli/reg_impl/2019/2149/oj