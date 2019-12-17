Global Passenger Cars Aftermarket Market Trend, Strategies And Forecast Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers "Passenger Cars AfterMarket Global Market Report 2019" from its research database.

The Passenger Car Aftermarket (Parts And Services) Market In Asia Pacific Is Forecasted To Register The Highest CAGR During 2018-2023.” — Abdul Wasay

The global passenger cars aftermarket market was valued at about $235.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $277.67 billion at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2022. Increasing average lifespan of a car is one of the major drivers of the passenger car aftermarket as it leads to an increase in consumer’s regular maintenance and scheduled servicing of the vehicle. The lifespan of the car describes the maximum service life in terms of mileage and time. Changing of wheels, batteries, spark plugs, air filters plays a significant role in prolonging the life of a vehicle.

The passenger car aftermarket consists of sales of passenger car aftermarket parts and services. Companies operating in the passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) provide manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of replacement vehicle parts, equipment, service repair, and automotive accessories. The market includes the sales of the tires, batteries, brakes parts, filters, lightings, and electronic components.

The global passenger cars aftermarket market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - the passenger cars aftermarket market is segmented into tires, battery, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting, wheels, exhaust components, turbochargers, others.

By Geography - The global passenger cars aftermarket is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America was the largest region in the passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) market in 2018. The passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Trends In The Passenger Cars Aftermarket Industry

The passenger car aftermarket is using 3D printing technology also called as Additive Manufacturing (AM) to make high-quality off-the-shelf car parts using 3D printers that are capable of printing in metals and alloys. 3D printing works by making a virtual 2D object in the software and constructing the 3D framework by using the printer. The use of 3D printing in producing automobile parts increases the efficiency and raises the production standards of the companies. Companies (original equipment manufacturers) such as General Motors, BMW, Ford and Porsche have already started investing in this trend.

Potential Opportunities In The Passenger Cars Aftermarket Market

With positive economic outlook, increasing population, the scope and potential for the global passenger cars aftermarket market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the passenger cars aftermarket market include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental AG, 3M company and Delphi Automotive PLC.

Passenger Cars Aftermarket Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides passenger cars aftermarket market overviews, analyzes and forecasts passenger cars aftermarket market size and growth for the global passenger cars aftermarket market.

