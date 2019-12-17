Presentation Switcher Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2019 to 2027

Presentation Switcher Market is expected to reach US$ 464.9 Mn in 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presentation switcher market on a global scenario was valued US$ 221.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 464.9 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 8.64% during the forecast period. The presentation switchers scale a broad range of video signals to a high-resolution output rate. Their features make them ideal for various presentation environments, including audio switching. They have been designed for live events and fixed installation applications requiring ease of use, superior image quality, reliability, flexible connectivity, and multilayer processing capabilities also it reduces the need for various individual components and compatibility challenges. These switchers facilitate low-latency image processing, seamless switching, and visual effects enhancing AV presentations, along with providing multilayer video capabilities and innovative audio integration capabilities, which makes it an ideal solution for training centers, events, auditoriums, stadium and arenas, museums and planetariums, and others presentation applications. The growth of the presentation switcher market is also attributed to its ability to support high-quality transmission over longer distances and higher resolution transmissions. Additionally, growth in the research and development activities by the vendors of presentation switchers for the introduction of future technologies is also expected to contribute to the global presentation switcher market growth in the coming years.

Some of the other notable players in the global presentation switcher market include Atlona Inc. (Panduit), Analog Way SAS, Barco NV, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Christie Digital Systems, Inc., CYP (UK) Ltd., FSR, Inc., Harman International Industries, LogicAV, and Presentation Switchers, Inc., among others.

The global presentation switcher market by power consumption is categorized into <100 Watt, 100–500 watts, and >500 watts. The <100 Watt segment is estimated to dominate the presentation switchers market in 2018, whereas the 101-500 Watt deployment is growing at the highest CAGR. The demand for presentation switchers with power consumption of 100 – 500 Watt is expected to soar in the coming years owing to the rising need for presentation switchers in stadiums and arenas. Several countries are investing substantial amounts in the expansion of sports stadiums, which is foreseen to catalyze the demand for 100 – 500 Watt presentation switchers.

The global presentation switcher market by application is segmented into training centers, events, auditoriums, stadium and arenas, museums and planetariums, and others. The training center segment is projected to dominate the presentation switcher market throughout the forecast period. The centers involving classrooms training include VCRs (i.e., video cassette recorders), legacy VGA-based (i.e., based on video graphics array) PCs, HDMI-equipped (i.e., equipped with high-definition multimedia interface) PCs, iPads, and interactive boards, which need to be integrated at a low price. Additionally, conference rooms are built to cater to an extensive variety of presenters around the globe.

The presentation switcher market is surging at a decent rate showcasing the adoption of presentation switchers in different applications. The future of the presentation switcher market is remarkable as the developers and manufacturers of presentation switchers are emphasizing on the advancement of input and output boards. The recent presentation switcher offers regressive support for analog source devices in which analog signals are converted to digital signals.

The presentation switcher market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share. Developing economies, such as India and China, and Southeast Asian countries are witnessing considerable growth in their GDPs and per capita income every year. India is one of the primary markets having a growing software industry by leveraging abundant growth opportunities for the presentation switcher market. Moreover, many significant players in the software industry, along with other industries, have established their operating units in China. Thus, the growing software sector has led to the growth of the presentation switcher market across the region due to increasing training and development programs, as well as corporate presentation.

The report segments the global presentation switcher market as follows:

Global Presentation Switcher Market – By Power Consumption

<100 Watt

100 – 500 Watt

>500 Watt

Global Presentation Switcher Market – By Application

Training Center

Events

Auditoriums

Stadiums & Arenas

Museums & Planetariums

Others

