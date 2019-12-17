Zachor Legal Institute Announces Release of The New Anti-Semites, Report Detailing Anti-Semitism Rampant in BDS Movement

Zachor Logo

RED LEVEL, AL, USA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute, together with StopAntisemitism.org, released today The New Anti-Semites, a report detailing anti-Semitism embedded in the BDS Movement.

As Marc Greendorfer, President of Zachor Legal Institute, introduces in the foreword of the report:

Anti-Semitic incidents, including those involving violence, are rising in the US and throughout the world. While anti-Semitism is oftentimes considered the oldest hatred in our civilization, a toxic mutation of this ancient evil in the form of anti-Zionism is spreading. Making matters worse, hate groups on the Left and Right are joining forces, with the backing of designated foreign terror organizations, to inject this movement of intolerance and delegitimization into social justice campaigns, schools, government and society as a whole.

We have prepared the report to document how this contemporary hate, as disseminated by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), is negatively influencing large segments of the United States’ population and creating a dangerous environment that normalizes vilification of Jews, something that history has shown to have deadly consequences. The objective of this report is to expose the BDS faux “civil rights” movement for what it is – a delegitimization campaign fueled by Jew-hatred reminiscent of Nazi-era anti-Semitic propaganda, rather than the human rights movement that it purports to be.

The words and deeds of BDS supporters must not be ignored, especially by those of us who are living reminders of the near extermination of the Jewish people. This pattern of demonization, delegitimization and, ultimately, elimination is one that has repeated itself over millennia. We must be educated on how to prevent the horrific history of anti-Semitism from being a prelude to the future.

About Zachor Legal Institute: Zachor Legal Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, uses the law to defend against anti-Semitism and delegitimization of Israel, with a focus on opposing BDS.



